Black Women Falsely Accused Of 'Dining And Dashing' At Applebee's

Two African-American women were racially profiled at an Applebee’s restaurant in St. Louis, Missouri, when restaurant employees reportedly accused them of running out without paying their bill the previous day.

Alexis Brison was shopping at the mall along with a friend when the two decided to dine in at the restaurant. However, it never crossed their mind the experience would turn out to be humiliating.

Just as the two were enjoying their feast, a security guard, a police officer and a restaurant manager approached the women and falsely accused them of “dining and dashing” at the same restaurant the other day.

Brison recorded the entire incident on camera and uploaded the video on Facebook with a caption that read, “About an hour into our dinner we were approached by a [sic] Independence police officer, a mall cop, and the restaurant manager. We were told that we were accused of eating and not paying for CHICKEN the day before (dining and dashing). Mind you that we have proof that can show our whereabouts and it’s not even in our character to steal.”

“After being mocked, humiliated, and embarrassed we were asked to pay for our food, leave, and not come back. After leaving, calls were made to the restaurant and the manager stated that our accuser remembered that there was a SKINNY girl and a girl who wore MAKEUP,” she further wrote.

Brison also said that just because she and her friend are black, doesn’t mean they are criminals.

It is proof of racism in itself that the restaurant staff were unable to distinguish between two different sets of black women and lumped them together based on false, stereotypical depictions of African-Americans.

Soon after the video went viral, the franchise’s CEO Bill Georgas said, “Our team has been working throughout the weekend and will continue to work to determine what happened and what appropriate measures will be taken.”

In response to the incident, Applebee’s also released a statement that read, “We recognize the hurt and pain caused by the recent incident at an Applebee’s restaurant in Independence, Mo. We very much regret this occurred and sincerely apologize to our guests and community. After an internal investigation and in-line with our values, the franchisee terminated the manager, server and another employee involved in the incident.”

“We do not tolerate racism, bigotry or harassment of any nature, and we have taken additional steps to close the restaurant at this time in order for the team there to regroup, reflect, learn and grow from this. We are reaching out to the guests involved to apologize directly. We know rebuilding trust with those affected by the incident will take time, and we look forward to finding resolution in the coming days,” the statement further said.

