After Kirstjen Nielsen Lies, Kamala Harris Calls For Her Resignation

Democratic lawmakers are pushing back against the current administration’s new zero-tolerance immigration policy by calling for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s resignation.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) was the first lawmaker to demand that she step down. Citing Nielsen’s “lack of transparency” at the DHS along with her “record of misleading statements including [Sunday’s] denial that the administration even had a policy of separating children at the border,” Harris argued that Nielsen should be disqualified from leading the department.

It wasn’t long before other leading Democrats joined Harris in condemning Nielsen for her role in this inhumane practice of separating children from their families, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California).

Feinstein asserted that Nielsen was “going to be held historically responsible for this, along with the president.”

Harris, who is a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, called Nielsen out for failing to be transparent about how many kids are being split up from their parents.

“The government should be in the business of keeping families together, not tearing them apart,” Harris said in her statement. “And the government should have a commitment to transparency and accountability. Under Secretary Nielsen’s tenure, the Department of Homeland Security has a track record of neither. As a result, she must resign.”

After dismissing details about the policy as “misreporting” on Sunday and claiming that DHS does not have such a policy at all, Nielsen backtracked on Monday by defending the policy and suggesting that her team is simply doing their “job” at the border and enforcing the law.

We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

“We do not have the luxury of pretending that all individuals coming to this country as a family unit are, in fact, a family,” she said. “We have to do our job. We will not apologize for doing our job.”

Regardless of whether you agree with the Democratic lawmakers, it’s undeniable that Nielsen ought to be reprimanded for blatantly lying to the public about what has been going on at the border.

She attempted to discredit the media and even her own colleagues by suggesting the policy did not exist only to later defend the very practices she claimed were not happening.

We need people in leadership roles who are going to stand up to President Donald Trump and reject his dehumanizing policies, not lie through their teeth to protect him.