After SCOTUS Ruling, McConnell Trolls America With Gorsuch Picture

Mitch McConnell trolled Americans everywhere who care about equality when he tweeted a photo of him and Trump's Justice pick after the travel ban ruling.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump’s travel ban is constitutional.

After the decision was reported, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted a photo with Justice Neil Gorsuch. The Trump appointee and the judge who sided with the majority in the ruling.

The Hill reports that McConnell’s team uploaded the “troll” photo just minutes after the ruling was announced. And that as it stands, the 5-4 decision is a major win for the Trump administration.

The ban, the brainchild of White House Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller, was first issued last year through a presidential proclamation. After being struck down in court several times, the ban made its way to the Supreme Court, where justices ruled in favor of Trump.

When delivering the ruling opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts said that Trump is in the right to act on the information he has at hand.

“The president lawfully exercised that discretion based on his findings — following a worldwide, multi-agency review — that entry of the covered aliens would be detrimental to the national interest,” he said.

This ruling sustains that the president has the power to bar foreign nationals from entering the country, expanding the president’s power considerably.

McConnell, who appears proud of the decision, may have played an important role in making this ruling on the travel ban happen. After all, CNN reports, he was the one who refused to hold confirmation hearings for President Barack Obama’s justice pick, Merrick Garland, and who made the argument that allowing Obama to make a pick in February, so close to the November election, would not be appropriate.

"The next justice could fundamentally alter the direction of the Supreme Court and have a profound impact on our country," McConnell explained then.

As a result, he may have, single-handedly, helped Trump put Gorsuch in the seat once occupied by Antonin Scalia. And that may explain why he chose to “troll” America with the photo of him and Gorsuch shaking hands, just moments after the ruling was announced.

On Twitter, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said this ruling was win for racism.

BREAKING: SCOTUS has upheld Trump’s Muslim ban. This is not the first time the Court has been wrong, or has allowed official racism and xenophobia to continue rather than standing up to it.



History has its eyes on us — and will judge today’s decision harshly. #NoMuslimBanEver — ACLU (@ACLU) June 26, 2018

Once again, Trump’s agenda wins thanks to Gorsuch’s presence in the Supreme Court. But Americans are paying attention.