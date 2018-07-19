© Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun

After Thai Cave Rescue, Coach And Boys Finally Get Their Citizenship

by
Alice Salles
The Thai coach and boys who were rescued from a cave are part of Thailand's stateless minority groups, and they were finally granted their citizenship.

 

 

Coach Ekapol Chantawong and three boys from the Wild Boars soccer team who became widely famous after being rescued from a flooded cave were just granted citizenship in Thailand.

As it turns out, they were part of a group of minority tribes that are considered stateless, even though they were born and raised in Thailand.

Read More
Thai Cave Boys Want To Be Like The Navy SEAL Divers Who Saved Them

While the world waited for the team’s safe rescue, it was reported that the boys and coach were just a few of the 480,000 individuals who are part of several stateless minority groups who are not considered Thai citizens. In no time, Thai officials were being pressured to work on their citizenship applications and put them ahead of others following the ordeal they suffered.

On Wednesday, the coach and three boys were handed their citizenship cards.

During the official ceremony, the Mae Sai district chief officer, Somsak Kanakam, said the four individuals met “all the qualifications” to receive their citizenship. Adding later before reporters that the cave incident had nothing to do with their decision to grant them their documents.

Despite having been born in Thailand, the coach and boys are part of the country’s stateless and nomadic hill tribes living around the border. Many of these people are also part of other ethnic groups considered foreigners in their own land in the neighboring Myanmar, Laos, and China.

 

 

Before this happy moment, Chantawong, who’s a member of the Tai Lue minority, was said to be longing for citizenship. Now that his plight has finally come to an end, this heartening story may help to raise awareness about statelessness in Thailand and push the country to recognize other groups. 

Read More
The Spectacular Story Of Thai Cave Rescue To Be Turned Into A Movie

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun

Tags:
citizenship coach ekapol chantawong stateless tai lue thai cave thai cave boys thailand
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.