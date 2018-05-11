Cop Yells Obscenities At Grandma As He Violently Removes Her From Car

A grandmother was pulled over in Georgia and then forcefully removed from her vehicle amid shouts and insults. And all because of a traffic turn.

This elderly woman Rose Campbell spoke today about how shabbily she was treat by an Alpharetta Police officer who has since resigned. pic.twitter.com/gYGw6Rn9BO — Alvin Bryant (@StoryTellerWSB) May 11, 2018

After a grandmother was forcefully removed from her car by an aggressive and disrespectful police officer in Georgia, the video of the traffic stop went viral. Now, he has resigned.

But even on his way out, he claimed that he did what was right, despite the heavy criticism.

The horrific incident happened on May 4.

Rose Campbell, a 65-year-old grandmother, was pulled over for not maintaining her lane while making a turn. But as Officer James Legg approached her after the cop who initially pulled her over asked for backup, it was clear things were not going to turn out alright.

“Hey, you're not in charge. Shut the f--k up and get out of the car," Legg is seen shouting at a terrified Campbell. Then, he physically removes Campbell out of the car, forcefully pulling her. Because of the violent movements he makes to remove her from the car, she screams. She even says she thinks she’s going to have a heart attack.

Another day, another case of police misconduct smh.



Seriously?!! This is your response to a 65 year old woman (Rose Campbell) refusing to sign a ticket bc she had questions?



In response to this dear woman's question, "Am I in a movie?" - No maam, #ThisIsAmerica #Alpharetta #GA pic.twitter.com/Ks2Ud2kWmX — PicChar Esq. (@piccharesq) May 11, 2018

Rose Campbell age 65 pulled over for what cop said was an "improper lane change" she requested a supervisor - then is happened. COLIN KAEPERNICK WAS RIGHT👇

See full arrest click here https://t.co/BSlLVLssD6 #ROSECAMPBELLARREST #ROSECAMPBELL pic.twitter.com/HXNVIFhypi — TJ LSU DAD (@tj_lsudad) May 11, 2018

Campbell, who thinks that officers must be trained better, says she’s thinking about taking legal action.

"I didn't expect that in America," she said. "I didn't expect that in Atlanta. I didn't expect that especially in Alpharetta."

I’m furious. This happened in Alpharetta, GA. A 65 yr old diabetic grandmother named Rose Campbell

was cussed out, shaken, and forcibly removed from her car for QUESTIONING A TICKET. Older black ppl are vulnerable to police brutality too. This is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/3FXKAwHMAI — Nat My President (@NatPurser) May 11, 2018

The officer who pulled Campbell over claimed she had refused to sign the citation she was issued. As such, he arrested her for disorderly conduct as she held on to her seatbelt when she was being forced out of the car. But even in that case, it’s obvious that there was no need to treat a 65-year-old like this. Even Alpharetta Public Safety Chief John Robinson agreed.

"As I was watching the video, I had some major concerns about what I was seeing. There are aspects of this video that you're likely about to watch that simply do not represent who we are as an organization," he said.

"Upon reviewing the video I immediately ordered that an internal affairs investigation be opened on the incident and once a detailed investigation is completed I can assure you there will be a decisive and appropriate outcome following that investigation."

According to ABC, Campbell agreed to leave the car before she was manhandled. She also said she wouldn't sign the ticket because she was afraid that doing do meant she was admitting guilt, not out of disrespect toward the officers.

Following the backlash and the investigation, Legg announced he was resigning.

In a letter to the department, he claimed he saw nothing wrong with how he carried himself.

"I feel I acted appropriately and the way that I was trained when I arrested Ms. Campbell," he wrote.

"I did what was necessary to complete the arrest by raising my voice and using verbal commands using heavy control talk with profanity. It worked instantly and she exited the vehicle immediately!" he wrote.

In the same letter, he eventually states, "Maybe I should not have used profanity."

You think?

And how about acting with respect toward anyone, regardless of race or age? That would be a start.

Hopefully, this case will help to push the local police department in Alpharetta to implement changes that will bring an end to police brutality. At least, locally.