Israel Bans Teen Activist Ahed Tamimi From Traveling To Europe

The then 16-year-old Tamimi and her mother Nariman were arrested in December 2017 after a video of her slapping two Israeli soldiers went viral.

Teenage Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi has reportedly been banned from traveling abroad, her father, Basim Tamimi, informed the media.

In a conversation with Andalou Agency, Basim said that his family had planned to leave for Europe on via Jordan. In Europe, the family was slated to speak on panels about the Palestinian cause for freedom, and the experience of being detained by Israeli authorities.

Although the Israeli authorities have not given a reason for the ban and have refused to comment on the matter, it seems to be the result of deep-seated Israeli anxieties about its public image.

The young activist was jailed for eight months, and a fresh Israeli attack was mounted on her village of Nabi Saleh.

The teenager’s arrest elicited widespread condemnation internationally. Media outlets and human rights agencies called on Israeli authorities to release the activist who was also a young child and had been unfairly detained.

Following her release, she has continued to push for Palestinian freedom. Tamimi has also revealed harrowing details of her detention. Her lawyer alleged that she was interrogated by two male Israeli soldiers without the presence of a female officer.

One of the interrogators sexually harassed her with his creepy attempts at flirtation with a minor detainee.

For a country obsessed with its international image more than its relentless colonialism and genocide in Palestine, it seems natural for Israel to try and hinder the teenager’s voice from reaching outside Palestine.

