Syrian Activist Who Started #IAmStillAlive Campaign Dies In Airstrike

Ramsha Sadiq Khan
Ahmad Hamdan, who launched a powerful campaign to expose the atrocities being committed in the Syrian enclave of Ghouta, was killed in an airstrike.

 

Posted by Ahmad Hamdan on  Thursday, March 1, 2018

 

A number of Syrian children and adults stood in front of a camera with a hand raised in the air to remind people across the world they were still alive despite the intense war raging all around them. As bombs rained down from the sky and their houses were torn apart, these innocent civilians survived by hiding inside makeshift bomb shelters and underground basements.

However, instead of giving up, they continued telling their stories using the #IAmStillAlive social media campaign, which started out as a hashtag before turning into a powerful movement whose echoes were heard all around the world.

The hashtag was launched by 26-year-old activist and filmmaker Ahmad Hamdan, who started the viral campaign to raise awareness about the atrocities being committed in the war-ravaged Syrian enclave of Ghouta, the residents of which have been witnessing constant shelling and intense airstrikes for the past couple of weeks.

“We're still alive, living here between death, siege or bombardment. I invite the whole world to stand by us. We launch our campaign today #IAmStillAlive,” he wrote on Facebook. “Invite the world to stand with us.”

Ten days later, Hamdan was unfortunately killed in one of the airstrikes by Syrian President Bashar-al Assad’s forces, reported the BuzzFeed News.

 

“I dug my grave yesterday,” he reportedly told his friend in what was supposed to be lighthearted message, a day before his death. “So that I don't have to bother myself with displacement.”

At least 1,197 civilians have been killed and 4,640 injured since the offensive began in February in Ghouta, according Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based human rights group.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hamdan may have left the world, but the movement he started is only going to get stronger.

 

 

 

 

