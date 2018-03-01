Syrian Activist Who Started #IAmStillAlive Campaign Dies In Airstrike

Ahmad Hamdan, who launched a powerful campaign to expose the atrocities being committed in the Syrian enclave of Ghouta, was killed in an airstrike.

A number of Syrian children and adults stood in front of a camera with a hand raised in the air to remind people across the world they were still alive despite the intense war raging all around them. As bombs rained down from the sky and their houses were torn apart, these innocent civilians survived by hiding inside makeshift bomb shelters and underground basements.

However, instead of giving up, they continued telling their stories using the #IAmStillAlive social media campaign, which started out as a hashtag before turning into a powerful movement whose echoes were heard all around the world.

The hashtag was launched by 26-year-old activist and filmmaker Ahmad Hamdan, who started the viral campaign to raise awareness about the atrocities being committed in the war-ravaged Syrian enclave of Ghouta, the residents of which have been witnessing constant shelling and intense airstrikes for the past couple of weeks.

“We're still alive, living here between death, siege or bombardment. I invite the whole world to stand by us. We launch our campaign today #IAmStillAlive,” he wrote on Facebook. “Invite the world to stand with us.”

Ten days later, Hamdan was unfortunately killed in one of the airstrikes by Syrian President Bashar-al Assad’s forces, reported the BuzzFeed News.

Ahmad recently wrote to a friend:

"I dug my grave yesterday ?????? So that I don't have to bother myself with displacement. Here is my grave"

This attitude is quite common among activists & fighters in Ghouta (but not civilians). pic.twitter.com/Cpw1BVGgGU — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) March 14, 2018

“I dug my grave yesterday,” he reportedly told his friend in what was supposed to be lighthearted message, a day before his death. “So that I don't have to bother myself with displacement.”

At least 1,197 civilians have been killed and 4,640 injured since the offensive began in February in Ghouta, according Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based human rights group.

Ahmad Hamdan he launched the #IamStillAlive campaign from inside #Ghouta. today got killed by the Russian airstrikes targeted #Hamoriyah town in #Eastern_Ghouta.

R.I.P Ahmad pic.twitter.com/yVnYuK1hTv — Asaad Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) March 14, 2018

Remember this hero?10 days ago Ahmad Hamdan launched #IamStillAlive from his home in besieged #EasternGhouta | everyone started RT and tweeting back. A whole https://t.co/I3ZwDEwMzw campaign followed. Today, Ahmad died in #Ghouta pic.twitter.com/YD0pU726xN — Luna Safwan (@LunaSafwan) March 14, 2018

Ahmad Hamdan the #Syrian journalists who launched the campaign of #IamStillAlive / #Istillalive

12 days ago he just died by one of the #Assad strikes on #EasternGhouta ..

He’s not alive anymore ?? pic.twitter.com/kJv5ftcH5v — AlkhatibAh (@alkhatib_ah) March 14, 2018

10 days ago, Ahmad Hamdan, launched a socual media campaign #IamStillAlive from his shelter n sieged #Ghouta he was smiling & paused 4 it with his cat. 2dy the constant bombing on #Assad killed him. #NoLongerAlive we all r. #SaveGhouta pic.twitter.com/tBfIZ8l7Si — Zaina Erhaim (@ZainaErhaim) March 14, 2018

On February 12, Ahmad Hamdan launched a #IamStillAlive social media campaign in #Ghouta, he was smiling and posing with his cat, the constant bombing of the Syrian regime and the Russian killed him. #NoLongerAlive all of us. #SaveGhouta pic.twitter.com/udSzwsUn0r — Eliane Alhussein (@ElianeAlhussein) March 14, 2018

Hamdan may have left the world, but the movement he started is only going to get stronger.

"For 400,000 trapped people living in underground basements, among death between siege and non-stop air raids, pls, stand with us, please take a selfie and post it on twitter saying:

"I stand with you, #Iamstillalive" #SaveGhouta #save_ghouta pic.twitter.com/wZGc0CUBzL — Abode Syrian Boy (@abodysyrianboy) March 3, 2018

My niece Maria is in solidarity with 400,000 civilians in the #IamstillALive campaign

From the city of Douma. ????#IamstillALive ??#EasternGhouta pic.twitter.com/y3HDIKWFLg — Ahmad Badran (@AhmadBadran_Sy) March 6, 2018

#EasternGhouta: For 400,000 trapped people, living underground, among death, between siege and nonstop air raids...Please take a selfie like us, and post it saying:I stand with you, #Iamstillalive pic.twitter.com/OCJsZHExdo — TAKAKO (@IDKTKK) March 4, 2018

