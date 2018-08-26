Passengers Fear For Life As Plane Plummets Mid-Air In China

“I am only in my 30s and I don’t want to die. Even if I had to die, please don’t let anything bad happen to my son.”

Capital Airlines flight #JD5158 from Kunming to Hangzhou has declared a general emergency and returned to Kunming https://t.co/YycetQ96TG pic.twitter.com/Wbbx6GGfLv — International Flight News (@FlightIntl) August 26, 2018

A plane that was flying from Kunming, Yunnan province, to Hangzhou, Zhejiang province in China suddenly lost altitude, terrifying passengers mid-air.

146 passengers and a crew of nine people on board Capital Airlines flight JD5158 panicked after hearing loud noises. The pilot reportedly announced that the plane was losing air pressure and soon the oxygen masks were deployed.

A passenger onboard identified only as Zhang, said he saw and smelled smoke and felt a “strong loss of gravity” as the plane swiftly plummeted. His 6-year old, who was too young to understand the risky situation, complained about aching ears and asked his father why the plane was descending so quickly.

Zhang tried to calm his son, saying this was a game where everyone had to wear masks.

Airline passengers in mid-air scare as plane plummets in China https://t.co/H4QCPqPw6s pic.twitter.com/MBCRnIfBe1 — Aviation News Network (@avnewsnetwork) August 27, 2018

“I am only in my 30s and I don’t want to die. Even if I had to die, please don’t let anything bad happen to my son,” Zhang recalled.

“I have never had such an experience and I literally thought we were going to crash,” said another passenger. “I switched on my mobile phone and wrote to my parents about how sorry I would be if I didn’t survive.”

Passengers and children in the Chinese airline were reportedly crying. Some of them were even recording their last words, thinking the plane would crash.

Thankfully, that did not happen.

After a while of mid-air disruption, the aircraft steadied and the passengers were told that the flight was returning back to the Kunming airport. Once the plane landed safely, the passengers applauded the aircrew for making through the tough situation.

According to the airline’s statement, the plane returned to Kunming airport because the aircraft was experiencing mechanical problems.

Read More Video Shows Passengers Panic, Pray As Flight Makes Emergency Landing

Thumbnail / Banner : VCG, VCG via Getty Images