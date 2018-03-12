© REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Passengers Panic As They Evacuate Flight After Electrical Fire

by
Ayesha
A video from Southwest Airlines flight shows frantic passengers evacuating the cabin after an electrical fire.

 

A Southwest Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in New Mexico after an electrical fire filled the cabin with smoke.

A video posted on Twitter by a witness, Brandon Cox, showed panic-stricken passengers racing to get off the plane.

The horrifying incident, which could have turned dangerous, took place on flight 3562, which was set to take off from Phoenix to fly to Dallas, Texas, according to local news.

The Boeing 737 made an emergency landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport, where the 140 passengers evacuated the plane.

Another passenger, David Fleck, said there were no emergency slides near the exit door.

 

“It felt wrong when you’re up there. It was dark, cold and rainy,” he said. “It was disorienting. (You think), ‘Do I really just jump down?’” Fleck said.

In the shaky video, a distraught female passenger could be heard asking “Do we jump off the wing?”

"Put your phones down. This is not the time to record! Let's go!" someone can be heard saying in the background of Cox's video.

“The Captain declared an emergency to receive priority handling from air traffic controllers after deviating from the filed flight plan. After safely landing, 140 passengers evacuated the aircraft on a clear taxiway. Initial reports indicate five Customers requested assessment by medical personnel,” a Southwest spokesperson said.

According to the Albuquerque Fire Department, two people were taken to local hospitals in emergency.

The passengers had to take another flight from Albuquerque to reach to their destination, Dallas Love Field.

Here are some more images from the horrifying evacuation.

 

 

 

