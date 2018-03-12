Passengers Panic As They Evacuate Flight After Electrical Fire

A video from Southwest Airlines flight shows frantic passengers evacuating the cabin after an electrical fire.

A flight to remember. Something I hope I never experience again. You see these things in movies and never expect it to happen to you! Most importantly everyone is safe but man what a scare! @CNN @NBCDFW @CBS @wfaa @PhilthaThrill pic.twitter.com/BvwAqqIOZC — Brandon Cox (@brandoncox91) March 12, 2018

A Southwest Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in New Mexico after an electrical fire filled the cabin with smoke.

A video posted on Twitter by a witness, Brandon Cox, showed panic-stricken passengers racing to get off the plane.

The horrifying incident, which could have turned dangerous, took place on flight 3562, which was set to take off from Phoenix to fly to Dallas, Texas, according to local news.

The Boeing 737 made an emergency landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport, where the 140 passengers evacuated the plane.

Another passenger, David Fleck, said there were no emergency slides near the exit door.

Just made an emergency landing in Albuquerque. Had to open the emergency door and catch people sliding down from the wing. Thanks to the @SouthwestAir pilots and crew to get us safe. #flight3562 pic.twitter.com/704x75ORgN — David Fleck (@fleckd) March 12, 2018

“It felt wrong when you’re up there. It was dark, cold and rainy,” he said. “It was disorienting. (You think), ‘Do I really just jump down?’” Fleck said.

In the shaky video, a distraught female passenger could be heard asking “Do we jump off the wing?”

"Put your phones down. This is not the time to record! Let's go!" someone can be heard saying in the background of Cox's video.

“The Captain declared an emergency to receive priority handling from air traffic controllers after deviating from the filed flight plan. After safely landing, 140 passengers evacuated the aircraft on a clear taxiway. Initial reports indicate five Customers requested assessment by medical personnel,” a Southwest spokesperson said.

According to the Albuquerque Fire Department, two people were taken to local hospitals in emergency.

The passengers had to take another flight from Albuquerque to reach to their destination, Dallas Love Field.

Here are some more images from the horrifying evacuation.

Terrifying experience but we are safe . For the gentleman who helped me jump off the wing of the plane , I am forever thankful . Crew was great but what was mostly heartwarming is how everybody was helping everybody #flight3562 #Albuquerque #emergencylanding @SouthwestAir pic.twitter.com/NRzhGLa29W — Sara Hassan (@sarahassan) March 12, 2018

Was on @SouthwestAir Flight #3562 which was diverted to #ABQ due to mechanical failure and the smell of smoke in the cabin. Thank you the pilots and flight attendants for remaining extremely calm and professional. Definitely a crazy experience! pic.twitter.com/XzrkSbJHyn — Deven Lopez (@DevenderLopesh) March 12, 2018

Thumbnail/ Banner Credit: Reuters