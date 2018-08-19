‘R-E-S-P-I-C-T’: Al Sharpton Misspells While Quoting Aretha Franklin

Al Sharpton was discussing the number of times Trump has insulted people with animal slurs when he made the blunder.

MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton’s Politics Nation show has gone viral after he made a huge gaffe on-air.

The host was taking a swipe at President Donald Trump who is in hot waters after calling former White House aide and Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman, a “dog.” Sharpton was telling his viewers of how POTUS conveniently turns humans into animals, especially dogs, if they don’t agree with him.

He pointed out how sometimes the person Trump refers to as a dog has the ability to bite back.

“I think you might've learned the lesson this week, sometimes the dog bites back with a book deal,' Sharpton said of Newman. The Apprentice contestant made major revelations about her time at the White House in her tells all book, “Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House.”

In an attempt to slam Trump, the civil rights leader chose Aretha Franklin's cover of the Otis Redding song "Respect" that had featured a chorus, spelling out the term. The legendary singer who died at the age of 76 was friends with Sharpton.

However, Sharpton accidentally misspelled respect, while quoting Franklin’s biggest hit.

“In the words of my late friend Aretha Franklin, show some R-E-S-P-I-C-T, and the next time you get a black woman and a beagle confused, remember this: I got you,” he said.

People on social media called out Sharpton for the on-air flub.

Sharpton tweeted about the legendary singer after her death.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved friend and queen/warrior Aretha Franklin. Her contributions are legendary both personally and societally. We hope you take a pause today to remember the life of a beautiful soul.”

She had reportedly looked to Sharpton to keep her updated on some of the most earth-shattering cases of police brutality.

