Republican Lawmaker Doesn’t Want To Arm Teachers – For A Sexist Reason

The lawmaker thinks most teachers are women who would be “terrified” of firearms This reason was just sexist.

Following the devastating Florida school shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, students and people walked out and asked lawmakers for better gun reforms.

However, President Donald Trump had a different idea. He wanted to arm teachers with guns to safeguard children. After receiving massive criticism over this absurd idea, the president backtracked and said he only wanted “adept teachers who can shoot.” This was the only solution the commander-in-chief had to the gun epidemic.

Gov. Rick Scott (R-Florida) signed a bill increasing the minimum age for buying guns from 18 to 21, but student activists wanted more. They demanded every gun purchase be subjected to a background check and banning assault weapons like the AR-15, which is frequently used in mass shooting events across the country.

Even though many Republicans chimed in with Trump’s weird thought process and believed the solution to gun problem was to arm teachers, one Republican wasn’t on board.

Alabama State Rep. Harry Shiver opposed the idea of arming teachers, but there is just one problem.

His reason is sexist.

Shiver doesn’t want to arm teachers because “it’s mostly ladies that’s teaching and they’ve got more things to worry about than carrying a gun.”

"I'm not saying all [women], but in most schools, women are [the majority] of the teachers," he said. “Some of them just don't want to [be trained to possess firearms]. If they want to, then that's good. But most of them don't want to learn how to shoot like that and carry a gun."

“I’ve heard ... that 75 percent of Republicans support it, but I was there live and in person and I know what it is like in the schools. Most women wouldn’t like to be put in that position. I know from South Alabama, they wouldn’t,” he continued.

According to a poll, 73 percent of teachers are antiguns and don’t want to carry a weapon in a school. But their reason isn’t just because they are women, but because teachers who are supposed to give knowledge to children wouldn’t want to take any human live with their own hands. Also, according to a 2017 Pew study, 22 percent of American women own guns – so all women are not scared of guns.

The lawmaker also had another reason to oppose the bill. He believes that cops responding to a situation like the mass school shooting, might mistake the teacher with the shooter, because of the weapon.

"When the highway patrolman bursts onto a site like that, they shoot the first one holding the gun out," Shiver said. They aren't told that person is qualified [to carry a firearm]. They don't know."

This reasoning seems sound enough.

Read More Students Walk Out Of Schools Across the US In Support Of Gun Reforms

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters