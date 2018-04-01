Alamosa County GOP Says 'Republicans Hate Poor People'

“Democrats love poor people because they think that poor people will vote Democrat. Republicans hate poor people because they think the dignity of man is above being poor.”

WHOA. The official Twitter account of the Alamosa County GOP in Colorado flat out admitted that "Republicans hate poor people."



Even though this is an awful thing to say, it's also the most honest statement we've heard from Republicans in a long time. pic.twitter.com/akFm5w3IaF — Adam Best (@adamcbest) April 1, 2018

Alamosa County GOP posted a message on its social media accounts that stated “Republicans hate poor people.”

“Out of self-respect–be Republican. Democrats love poor people because they think that poor people will vote Democrat. Republicans hate poor people because they think the dignity of man is above being poor,” read the post.

The post instantly created a furor online and people criticized the county office for the discriminatory post. After the backlash, the post was deleted from Facebook, however, it can still be viewed on the county GOP’s Twitter account.

The officers in charge of the county party office include, Chairman Sandra Wagner, Vice Chairman David Broyles, Secretary Valerie Broyles and Treasurer Patrick Shima.

It was later reportedly identified that the message was posted by Vice Chairman David Broyles who later resigned from his position.

The Alamosa Republicans Facebook page also issued an apology.

“Hate has no home here. On behalf of the Alamosa County Republicans, and as the Chair of that organization, please accept this apology for the inappropriate and offensive post made on this site on March 30, 2018. The author acted independently and without the concurrence of any other member of the Alamosa County Republicans. The regrettable post was made with the intention of condemning poverty, not persons affected by poverty, and was not meant to insult anyone. However, that occurred, and the author sincerely regrets the post and has offered his resignation from his position with the Alamosa County Republicans, which has been accepted. Actions have consequences,” read the post.

However, people on social media rejected the apology and continued to criticize the county GOP’s office.

“The post is still up on Twitter, so this apology is meaningless, just like everything the Republican party says and does. Disgusting,” said a Facebook user.

Another one wrote, “I am a Republican and I have never been so embarrassed to say this. But this past year I've just been so embarrassed of the ignorant thinking that people are having. SHAME on you guys for keeping the post.”

“Unbelievably insensitive and inflammatory remarks. Alamosa Republicans should probably just shutter its Facebook operations,” said another commenter.

