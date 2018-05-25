Alaska Prison Force-Fed Pork To Muslim Inmates During Ramadan

“We hope that a court will ensure that Muslim inmates are not starved or forced to violate the principles of their faith during the holy month of Ramadan.”

Apparently, the bigots who have flourished under the presidency of Donald Trump just don’t know where to stop with their vile practices as they have now reportedly taken to feeding pork to Muslim inmates – and that too during their holy month of Ramadan.

The nation’s largest Muslim civil rights organization, Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), reportedly filed a federal lawsuit claiming prison guards at Anchorage Correctional Complex in Alaska “starved” and fed Muslim inmates pork for the one meal they got each day during Ramadan.

The suit further alleged, the detention facility had violated inmates’ constitutional rights by denying them sufficient and appropriate meals, a policy that it said amounted to "cruel and unusual punishment."

The holy month of Ramadan, which is observed by the Muslims worldwide, began on May 16. During this time, the followers fast from dawn until sunset, which means going without food and water for most part of the day.

According to the complaint, inmates following the ritual were given rations equating to 1,100 calories a day at most – which was way too less compared to recommended daily amount of around 2,500 calories for men.

However, what’s worse was the packages given to those inmates contained products made of pork, which is forbidden in Islam– further rendering the nutritional value of the meals even more inadequate.

Lena Masri, national litigation director for CAIR, pointed how the Constitution forbid facilities from “compelling inmates to choose between their faith and food.”

“We hope that a court will do what Anchorage Correctional Complex officials will not: ensure that Muslim inmates are not starved or forced to violate the principles of their faith during the holy month of Ramadan,” Masri said.

Moreover, the suit sought a "balanced nutritional diet" for inmates along with policy changes that covered compensatory and punitive damages.

Megan Edge, a spokeswoman for the Alaska Department of Corrections (DOC), stepped forward to comment on the ongoing litigation.

“DOC accommodates many different faiths inside of our facilities – including those who identify as Muslim,” Edge said. “To the best of our ability, in accordance with Islamic Law, we are providing our Muslim residents the opportunity to succeed during Ramadan by being able to abstain totally from food and drink between dawn and dusk.”

She went on to say the department provided two “sack meals” for inmates observing Ramadan, which they can eat at “the time that best facilitates their fasting.”

Moreover, she claimed the facility was flexible enough to accommodate inmates of different religions.

“We do not limit the religions these are currently what we have in the facilities,” she said. “If someone comes along that wishes to practice a different religion we will accommodate them within the confines of the safety and security of all our residents and staff.”

However, the U.S. District Court for Alaska, in response to CAIR’s request, placed a restraining order on the prison guards to stop them from their nasty practices. They are now reportedly required to provide adequate meals to the inmates, which are consistent with the standard guidelines.

"CAIR has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as President," the Washington-based organization said in a statement.

