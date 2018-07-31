Alex Jones Sues Family He's Harassed For Years For Over $100,000

Alex Jones published the home addresses of Sandy Hook shooting victims' families on his Infowars program. One family has had to move seven times as a result.

Alex Jones is seeking over $100,000 in court costs from the parents of Noah Pozner, who died at Sandy Hook.



They have lived in hiding for years, moving 7 times in 5 years, since Jones spread false claims that they were actors. https://t.co/sD27C43In8 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 1, 2018

There’s no other way to explain it: Alex Jones is an awful person for what he’s done to families of mass shooting victims.

Frequently stating that he believes mass shooting events are hoaxes, Jones has disseminated his message to his Infowars audience, causing them to harass and belittle families who have lost loved ones in some of America’s most horrific events of the past decade.

His vitriol has, at many times, spiraled out of control. One family in particular has felt the brunt of Jones’ wrath.

Jones accused Veronique De La Rosa and Leonard Pozner, parents of a child named Noah Pozner who was killed in the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012, of trying to speak out against guns in general in the weeks after the shooting.

Jones took the situation to extremes when he posted Pozner’s and De La Rosa’s home address and other personal information on his online show. Since then, the Pozner/De La Rosa family has had to move seven times due to continued threats from Jones’ devotees, who continue to harass and post their information online whenever they move.

The frequent relocations means that Pozner and De La Rosa now live hundreds of miles away from where their son is buried.

Pozner and De La Rosa, joining other Sandy Hook victims families, are suing Jones for defamation of character. But Jones, hoping to capitalize on a Texas law that prevents lawsuits from restricting a person’s free speech rights, is counter-suing Pozner and De La Rosa for over $100,000.

In his suit against the family, Jones’ lawyers make a frivolous claim that Pozner’s and De La Rosa’s suit is an effort “to silence those who openly oppose their very public ‘herculean’ efforts to ban the sale of certain weapons, ammunition and accessories, to pass new laws relating to gun registration and to limit free speech."

Yet it’s Jones who is trying to use litigation to silence others. Pozner, De La Rosa, and other families affected by his hatred and vitriolic, at times insane rantings are more than justified in making their case against him — and others are starting to wise up, too.

YouTube removed several videos of Jones’ from their platform late last month, and rightfully so: his message is hateful, misinformative, and distasteful. His speech goes beyond simply disseminating an opinion, and delves into the territory of threatening violence against those he disagrees with, or encouraging others to do the same.

The efforts by Jones to sue Pozner and De La Rosa for $100,000 are despicable and a blatant attempt to punish families whose lives he’s already ruined into submission and silence.

Banner/thumbnail image credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters