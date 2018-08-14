Jones Threatens To Serve Sandy Hook Parents Cease And Desist Letters

Alex Jones claims parents of Sandy Hook victims who are suing him are putting words in his mouth, so he threatened them with cease and desist letters.

Alex Jones, the infamous host of "InfoWars," just threatened Sandy Hook parents with cease and desist letters.

Read More Alex Jones Says Defamation Lawsuit Is Actually Defaming Him

Continuing with the tradition of trying to whitewash his past Sandy Hook comments, as he did when he accused NBC’s Megyn Kelly of misrepresenting him during an interview in which he, once again, peddled the same conspiracies, an Aug. 12 video of Jones speaking directly to Sandy Hook parents was uploaded to Twitter.

In it, the host asks the parents who are suing him to stop repeating the things he once said about the shooting, claiming that he has apologized and “done it all” to get them to let this go.

“I’m asking the families: In the memory of your children and the memory of the truth — you say it’s super hurtful to hear these things, I agree,” Jones told the camera, “...how do you continue to say that and say I said it if it’s so hurtful?”

After a rant that appeared to hint at the idea that he never said what he did say, he asked: “So, at a certain point, do cease and desist letters have to go out? With a letter and videos and everything so it’s on record?”

Alex Jones to Sandy Hook parents: “In the memory of your children,” stop saying I said the mass shooting didn’t happen or I’ll serve you with cease and desist letters https://t.co/I9MBMoFz9x pic.twitter.com/V7kogut9vF — Timothy Johnson (@timothywjohnson) August 14, 2018

The host, who has recently been banned from several social media outlets, continued saying that he is the victim in this situation.

“I’m the one under assault,” he said. “I’m the one being misrepresented. I’m the one that people are speaking through my voice, holding a picture of me up, and then saying I’m saying these things and all I’m saying is metaphysically I didn’t create this, I didn’t start this, so I can’t give you quarter.”

He then went on to, once again, claim that he never said the things he stands accused of saying, asking the parents to “please don’t say that I’m saying your children didn’t die or that mass shootings don’t happen or that Parkland didn’t happen or any of this because you know that’s not what I’ve said, lawyers.”

As Media Matters detailed in a piece from June 2017, Jones first called the Sandy Hook shooting “staged” in 2013, saying that “It’s got inside job written all over it.”

Then in 2014, he once again brought the conspiracy up, saying “I’ve looked at it and undoubtedly there’s a cover-up, there’s actors, they’re manipulating, they’ve been caught lying, and they were pre-planning before it and rolled out with it.”

On his radio show in 2014, Jones said the shooting was “a giant hoax,” adding:

“The general public doesn’t know the school was actually closed the year before. They don’t know they’ve sealed it all, demolished the building. They don’t know that they had the kids going in circles in and out of the building as a photo-op. Blue screen, green screens, they got caught using.”

He even accused the President Barack Obama administration of being behind the “hoax.”

The following year, he continued, saying Sandy Hook was “a synthetic, completely fake with actors, in my view, manufactured. I couldn’t believe it at first. I knew they had actors there, clearly, but I thought they killed some real kids. And it just shows how bold they are that they clearly used actors.”

And in July of the same year, he finally questioned whether children had really been killed.

In November 2016, he claimed that his past comments on Sandy Hook were being taken out of context.

In the same segment, he also spent an additional 20 minutes saying the government was not being honest about Sandy Hook.

Despite Jones' claims, the record is on the internet, and it’s easy to find. If he was so afraid of the consequences of his statements, then why did he peddle these conspiracies in the first place?

It’s obvious he never feared being held accountable, but justice is finally catching up, and shameless threats will do nothing to help him.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Lucas Jackson