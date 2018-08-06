Twitter Doesn't Seem To Mind Alex Jones' Vitriol

Tech behemoths such as Apple and YouTube have finally decided to stop providing Alex Jones platforms to spout hate and lies. However, Twitter does not seem to mind him.

After years of spewing hate and lies on his show, "Infowars," Alex Jones was finally dropped by big tech companies.

It began with Apple removing podcasts of the conspiracy-theorist from iTunes, citing hate speech violations. Later, YouTube joined in, banning The Alex Jones Channel, which had more than 2.4 million subscribers as of Aug.6. Facebook followed suit.

However, Jones can continue to tweet as Twitter stated accounts associated with him do not, currently, violate any rules, according to its statement released to various media outlets.

Jones, a far-right pundit, is notorious for unabashedly peddling objectively offensive claims such as September 11 was perpetrated by the U.S. government and that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax. Parents of two children killed in the 2012 tragedy even filed a lawsuit against Jones, accused him of slander.

Therefore, considering the kind of vitriol Jones had been spouting, that too for so many years, the tech crackdown, as sudden and massive as it may appear, was long overdue. Even YouPorn has banned Jones.

so i got an unsolicited statement just now that the adult site YouPorn is banning Alex Jones and Infowars content from its platform (what? ok.) pic.twitter.com/U4IwkGf4FO — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) August 6, 2018

Yet, Twitter still doesn't seem to care if the provocateur whose blatant lies reportedly endangered the lives of the families of the parents of children murdered in the Sandy Hook shooting.

Twitter's hesitation is also at odds with its hate speech rules that were expanded in December 2017. The company then said the move would "reduce the amount of abusive behavior and hateful conduct" on the network.

So, how is it that Jones' often explicitly hateful tweets don't violate Twitter's policies?

However, Jones' removal, just like his presence, from the platforms isn't free from controversy. Many, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, have accused the tech giants of censorship.

Jones, himself, appears to be using the same objection to his advantage in the aftermath of the crackdown.

In a new video, Jones reached out to one of his biggest and most powerful fans, President Donald Trump, pleading for his help to get back on the social media platforms.

True to his form, Jones made his case with the help of vile conspiracy theories, claiming his removal came as a result of a ploy by "the Chinese" and globalists, according to a transcript by Media Matters.

Considering Trump's chummy relationship with Jones, there are chances the president might actually help the dangerous provocateur get back online.

