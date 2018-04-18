Man Reveals Horrific Ordeal At The Hands Of Abusive Girlfriend

“I thought my limbs might have to be amputated. I had open burns. I lost three stones in weight. I went from 10 stones down to seven. It was awful.”

Domestic abuse isn’t about gender, it is about a very disturbing mindset that is not just restricted to men. However, men who are victims of such atrocities don’t really speak up.

Just recently, a male domestic abuse survivor revealed how his controlling girlfriend abused him mentally and physically for four years. Alex Skeel was just “10 days away from death” before a team of doctors and police officers helped him out of his horrific situation.

Skeel’s vicious girlfriend, Jordan Worth used to batter him, stab him from the back of a knife using it like a weapon and burned him with boiling hot water. She didn’t give him food for days and used to force him to sleep on the floor. Skeel wasn’t even allowed to contact his family, Worth warned him if he tried contacting anyone she would kill him.

Skeel and Worth were 22-years-old and had known each other since they were 16 after they met in college. But according to the victim, his girlfriend subjected him to a “sustained and prolonged” episode of abuse over the last nine months of their relationship.

"I thought my limbs might have to be amputated," Skeel revealed. "I had open burns. I lost three stones in weight. I went from 10 stones down to seven. It was awful. It was three years of mental abuse and then it turned physical," he continued.

"I was infected from the burns pretty much all over my body. Luckily they managed to treat it," he added.

At one instance, she woke Skeel from his sleep by hitting his head with a beer bottle. Later, she chased him and hit his hands and face with a hammer. Things were getting out of hands, until one day, their neighbors who used to hear shouts from the next door called the police. Worth was arrested and jailed for a time span of seven and a half years.

At the time of rescue, Skeel’s hands were injured and his arms and legs were burned. He later told the Luton Crown Court, Worth had thrown boiling water on them. "The hospital told me I was 10 days away from death,” he said.

Skeel finally opened up after a police officer intervened and convinced him to reveal what he had actually gone through. "I want to tell my story. I don't want one more person to suffer what I've gone through," he said. "The hospital told me I was 10 days away from death. I believe the reason I survived to tell my story is to help others going through a similar ordeal.

"I would urge anyone in the same situation to ask for help. Bedfordshire Police were fantastic and I do believe they saved my life."

