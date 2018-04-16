Trump Obsessed Quebec Mosque Shooter ‘Regrets’ Not Killing More People

“I regret not having killed more people. The victims are in heaven, and I’m living through hell,” said Quebec mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette.

Here's a look at how often Alexandre Bissonnette's searched for Donald Trump material online in the month before he killed six men at a Quebec City mosque. pic.twitter.com/1W6oWrfn9W — Andy Riga, Montreal (@andyriga) April 16, 2018

Alexandre Bissonnette, the man who shot and killed six Muslims in a Quebec mosque in January 2017 was obsessed with two things: President Donald Trump and violence.

Bissonnette told a social worker appointed by the court he wished he had shot more people in the Mosque attack. “I could have killed anybody, I wasn’t targeting Muslims — I wanted glory,” Bissonnette reportedly told Guylaine Cayouette.

According to Cayouette, the shooter was calm and coherent while speaking to him, but all of his statements led to one crucial aspect: he was not sorry for his actions. In fact, he regretted not being able to kill more people.

Bissonnette was apparently doing all of this to attain some kind of glory.

The shooter’s computer search history revealed he used to go through Trump’s Twitter feed every day, he also actively used to look up notorious killers, including Dylann Roof and Justin Borque, on the internet. At that time, Trump was very vocal with his destructive anti-Muslims statements.

Bissonnette also searched the Quebec mosque over the internet before entering it and killing innocent Muslims. He told Cayouette he has idolized mass shooters since his adolescence and wanted to carry a mass shooting himself.

Other media figures Bisonnette reportedly followed include Ann Coulter, Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, Ben Shapiro, Kellyanne Conway and David Duke.

Evidence presented at Alexandre Bissonnette's sentencing hearing this morning includes a list of some of the Twitter accounts he was checking in the month before he killed six men at a Quebec City mosque. pic.twitter.com/Xdew4HbjkQ — Andy Riga, Montreal (@andyriga) April 16, 2018

According to The Canadian National Observer, the shooter searched for U.S.’s commander-in-chief on the internet more than 800 times and looked up Trump’s Muslim travel ban before committing the massacre.

The mass shooting took place just over a week after Trump’s inauguration.

Trump did not comment on the heinous attack; instead, the then White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer immediately tried to cash in the shooting and used it to justify U.S. President Donald Trump’s unconstitutional executive ban on immigrants from certain Muslim countries.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters