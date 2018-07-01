GOPer Calls Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ‘This Girl... Or Whatever She Is’

“You look at this girl Ocasio-Cortez or whatever she is, I mean, she’s in a totally different universe,” said Rep. Ron DeSantis of the new Democratic breakout star from New York.

Ever since top Democrat Joe Crowley lost his seat to progressive activist and new-comer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the New York gubernatorial primary, established politicians have repeatedly tried to discredit the 28-year-old who has already made waves because of her passion for the people and dedication to the cause.

The latest in line of such politicians is a Republican from Florida who was caught on video disparaging Ocasio-Cortez during one of his campaign events in Orange Park over the weekend.

“You look at this girl Ocasio-Cortez or whatever she is, I mean, she’s in a totally different universe,” said Rep. Ron DeSantis of the nominee who is seen as a rising star in her party. "It’s basically socialism wrapped in ignorance."

The 39-year-old DeSantis, who is a vocal advocate for President Donald Trump and a candidate for Florida governor, took a swipe at comments Ocasio-Cortez made about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians.

In a recent interview with PBS, Ocasio-Cortez suggested Israel's "occupation" of Palestine was prompting a humanitarian crisis. Though she did use that word, moments later, she clarified she meant that Israeli settlements are increasing in some of the areas where Palestinians are concentrated and also added she was “not the expert” on the issue.

“There’s never been a Palestinian state. You’re just repeating these canned, left-wing talking points, and you’re somehow the savior of the Democratic Party? Good Lord,” DeSantis said in reference to the interview. “She has no clue what she’s talking about.”

When the rising political star caught wind of what the congressman had said about her, she responded in one succinct tweet where she told him exactly "whatever" she was.

Rep DeSantis, it seems you‘re confused as to “whatever I am.”



I am a Puerto Rican woman. It‘s strange you don’t know what that is, given that ~75,000 Puerto Ricans have relocated to Florida in the 10 mos since María.



But I’m sure these new FL voters appreciate your comments! https://t.co/xJlroSe5Hs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) July 23, 2018

A spokesperson for DeSantis told HuffPost the congressman’s comments were “expanding on the importance of education” and that teaching students more about the Constitution might “prevent more socialists like Ocasio-Cortez calling for ‘free’ everything.”

Where the progressives have hailed Ocasio-Cortez’s primary win as proof of a growing grassroots movement, conservatives like DeSantis are trying to use her as a political punching bag, making it pretty obvious that Republicans feel threatened by the Democratic Socialist from the Bronx who happens to be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

The 28-year-old might be new to the political field, but she is clearly not afraid to take anyone down who attacks her for no good reason at all.

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/David Delgado