Ocasio-Cortez Compares Shapiro’s $10,000 Debate Offer To ‘Catcalling’

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro challenged Democratic congressional candidate for New York's 14th district, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to a political debate — even throwing in an offer of $10,000 to her campaign if she agreed.

“Miss Ocasio-Cortez, I’m really excited that you’ve been elevated to that position and I would love to have a real conversation with you about the issues,” Shapiro said, in a segment on “The Ben Shapiro Show.”

“You’ve noted that you think Republicans are afraid to debate you or talk to you or discuss the issues with you. Not only am I eager to discuss the issues with you, I’m willing to offer $10,000 to your campaign today for you to come on our Sunday special," he continued.

The progressive activist responded to Shapiro’s offer and it's safe to say — it’s a no.

Ocasio-Cortez, who shocked the political world by toppling top Democrat Joe Crowley, even compared Shapiro’s offer to “catcalling.”

Just like catcalling, I don’t owe a response to unsolicited requests from men with bad intentions.



And also like catcalling, for some reason they feel entitled to one. pic.twitter.com/rsD17Oq9qe — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) August 10, 2018

Shapiro hit back from his Twitter account, claiming the Democrat was “slandering” him without reason.

Discussion and debate are not “bad intentions.” Slandering someone as a sexist catcaller without reason or evidence does demonstrate cowardice and bad intent, however. https://t.co/kYaYuf0W43 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 10, 2018

Shapiro addressed himself as an “Orthodox Jew” who has never “catcalled” a woman in his life.

But sure, go with “the Orthodox Jew who has never catcalled a woman in his life is ACKSHUALLY a sexist catcaller for asking for a discussion or debate.” I’m sure your media sycophants will eat it up. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 10, 2018

The exchange between the conservative commentator and the Democrat soon developed into a divisive discussion among social media users, with conservatives claiming Shapiro’s request for a debate was valid, while others saying Ocasio-Cortez did not have to give him her time of the day.

Huh? I've heard a lot of things about @benshapiro. But I am pretty sure he's never been accused of "catcalling" in his entire life.



Come on @Ocasio2018. You can give a better answer than a cheap shot Ben is being sexist for requesting a debate. https://t.co/9kH7PDaq7V — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) August 10, 2018

.@benshapiro asking to debate you is in no way similar to being catcalled. But like. Not similar at all. https://t.co/Of0SXwEkuH — Daniella Greenbaum (@DGreenbaum) August 10, 2018

If you find an offer to debate as threatening as a catcall you are maybe possibly perhaps not ready for prime time. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 10, 2018

ben shapiro does absolutely nothing in good faith though. debating him is pointless because no matter what ben isn’t interested in anything beyond screaming about socialism and triggering libs. debating him is just a bad idea — please stop (@jacksonhalford) August 10, 2018

Who is Ben? Why would a political candidate debate a commentator? She has more important things to do than spar with nobody’s. — Valerie (@Valerie48287294) August 10, 2018

Why does Ben Shapiro want to debate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? He’s not running for office. He should debate me. I’m also a short clown no one takes seriously. #fun — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 10, 2018

Ben Shapiro challenging Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to a debate is a publicity stunt. It's pathetic and he knows it. What politician with a national profile from either party would debate a pundit? Nothing to gain and lots to lose. She can also raise $10K in her sleep at this point. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 10, 2018

