Ocasio-Cortez Compares Shapiro’s $10,000 Debate Offer To ‘Catcalling’

Rutaba Lodhi
“Just like catcalling, I don’t owe a response to unsolicited requests from men with bad intentions. And also like catcalling, for some reason they feel entitled to one.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro challenged Democratic congressional candidate for New York's 14th district, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to a political debate — even throwing in an offer of $10,000 to her campaign if she agreed.

 

“Miss Ocasio-Cortez, I’m really excited that you’ve been elevated to that position and I would love to have a real conversation with you about the issues,” Shapiro said, in a segment on “The Ben Shapiro Show.”

“You’ve noted that you think Republicans are afraid to debate you or talk to you or discuss the issues with you. Not only am I eager to discuss the issues with you, I’m willing to offer $10,000 to your campaign today for you to come on our Sunday special," he continued.

The progressive activist responded to Shapiro’s offer and it's safe to say — it’s a no.

Ocasio-Cortez, who shocked the political world by toppling top Democrat Joe Crowley, even compared Shapiro’s offer to “catcalling.”

 

Shapiro hit back from his Twitter account, claiming the Democrat was “slandering” him without reason.

 

Shapiro addressed himself as an “Orthodox Jew” who has never “catcalled” a woman in his life.

 

The exchange between the conservative commentator and the Democrat soon developed into a divisive discussion among social media users, with conservatives claiming Shapiro’s request for a debate was valid, while others saying Ocasio-Cortez did not have to give him her time of the day.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

