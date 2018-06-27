Ocasio-Cortez Calls Out TV Host Who Tried To Discredit Her Upbringing

“Your attempt to strip me of my family, my story, my home, and my identity is exemplary of how scared you are of the power of all four of those things.”

This is the Yorktown Heights (very nice area) home @Ocasio2018 grew up in before going off to Ivy League Brown University.



A far cry from the Bronx hood upbringing she’s selling. pic.twitter.com/xyOtZzVJII — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 1, 2018

New York Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashed out a conservative host who tried to discredit her upbringing and shared a picture of her childhood home on Twitter.

John Cardillo, a host of Newsmax's “America Talks Live,” tweeted a picture of the 28-year-old’s childhood home along with a caption that was full of incorrect statements.

“This is the Yorktown Heights (very nice area) home @Ocasio2018 grew up in before going off to Ivy League Brown University. A far cry from the Bronx hood upbringing she’s selling,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ocasio-Cortez was quick to fire back at the conservative host and corrected him.

She clarified she went to Boston University and not an Ivy League college or the Brown University.

“Growing up, it was a good town for working people. My mom scrubbed toilets so I could live here & I grew up seeing how the zip code one is born in determines much of their opportunity,” she added in the tweet.

She then said, “Your attempt to strip me of my family, my story, my home, and my identity is exemplary of how scared you are of the power of all four of those things.”

Hey John,



1. I didn’t go to Brown or the Ivy League. I went to BU. Try Google.



2. It is nice. Growing up, it was a good town for working people. My mom scrubbed toilets so I could live here & I grew up seeing how the zip code one is born in determines much of their opportunity. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) July 1, 2018

The claim that Cardillo tried to make in the tweet is incorrect because as The New York Times reported Ocasio-Cortez was born in a planned community in the Bronx and lived there until she was 5-years-old.

She then moved to Yorktown Heights, a suburb of Westchester, New York, because of the lack of good public schools in the Bronx at that time.

Her lifestyle in Yorktown Heights was not at all luxurious as the host tried to imply. She lived in a two-bedroom home with her family while members of her family remained in the Bronx.

According to her campaign website, leaving her family in the Bronx and then commuting almost every day to meet them the shaped her life as it gave her an early taste of income inequality.

Therefore, the “working-class” point Cardillo tried to discredit actually backfired. The fact that Ocasio-Cortez lived in Yorktown Heights when she was a little girl doesn’t mean that she was not part of the working-class family segment of the society.

Cardillo also drove away from the fact that working-class people do exist in neighborhoods that are “nice.”

Despite getting schooled, the host didn’t back off and later tweeted, “Earlier version of this story misidentified your alma mater as Brown @Ocasio2018. I stand corrected. That said, you’re not a “girl from the Bronx.”

He also tweeted that he would love to have Ocasio-Cortez a guest on his show.

Spotlight, Banner: Scott Heins/Getty Images