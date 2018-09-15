© REUTERS/Marko Djurica/File Photo

VIDEO: Gator Strolls Across Myrtle Beach Neighborhood During Florence

by
Rutaba Lodhi
In a terrifying, yet equally fascinating video, an alligator can be seen casually strolling across the road near Myrtle Beach.

 

As Hurricane Florence wrecks havoc on the Carolinas, it would be wise to remember that not only humans have to endure this weather.

And there is video for proof.

In a terrifying, yet equally fascinating video, an alligator can be seen casually strolling across the road near Myrtle Beach.

The video received a wide range of reaction.

While some sympathized with the apparently lost animal, others were petrified over the possibility of encountering the reptile as they looked to weather the storm that has already turned deadly.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Although, experts like the humane gator-capturing nonprofit Texas Gator Squad said people encountering gators are in no immediate danger, during Hurricane Harvey, it would be better to steer clear and stay out of their way.

“Alligators cannot stay in fast moving floodwaters for long and seek slow water to ride out the storm,” Gator Squad said in a Facebook post during Harvey. “If you see a gator during the storm, as long as it’s not in a road or knocking on your door, leave it be until the storm passes.”

However, alligators are not the only reptiles that one needs to worry about encountering during Florence. Local zoo officials in Myrtle Beach warned around 38 snake species could be swept to neighborhoods, so coming face to face with a potentially deadly animal during Florence is a huge possibility.

Read More
Here's How Alligators Survive Freezing North Carolina Waters

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Marko Djurica/File Photo

Tags:
alligator animals hurricane florence myrtle beach natural disasters north carolina rain reptiles south carolina video
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.