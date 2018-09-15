VIDEO: Gator Strolls Across Myrtle Beach Neighborhood During Florence

In a terrifying, yet equally fascinating video, an alligator can be seen casually strolling across the road near Myrtle Beach.

What's the deal with jaywalkers during #HurricaneFlorence?! Video taken near Tern Hall on highway 707 via Tracie Byrd #scwx pic.twitter.com/jcA4LearzU — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) September 15, 2018

As Hurricane Florence wrecks havoc on the Carolinas, it would be wise to remember that not only humans have to endure this weather.

And there is video for proof.

In a terrifying, yet equally fascinating video, an alligator can be seen casually strolling across the road near Myrtle Beach.

The video received a wide range of reaction.

While some sympathized with the apparently lost animal, others were petrified over the possibility of encountering the reptile as they looked to weather the storm that has already turned deadly.

Well there you have it folks! Alligators and hurricanes! Welcome to South Carolina! ?????? — Trek Todd (@Tbaldwin510B) September 15, 2018

Poor thing. Prolly confused. — Glaistig (@TheGlaistig) September 16, 2018

Gotta love these jaywalkers! ?? — Krystal (@KRansome83) September 15, 2018

Although, experts like the humane gator-capturing nonprofit Texas Gator Squad said people encountering gators are in no immediate danger, during Hurricane Harvey, it would be better to steer clear and stay out of their way.

“Alligators cannot stay in fast moving floodwaters for long and seek slow water to ride out the storm,” Gator Squad said in a Facebook post during Harvey. “If you see a gator during the storm, as long as it’s not in a road or knocking on your door, leave it be until the storm passes.”

However, alligators are not the only reptiles that one needs to worry about encountering during Florence. Local zoo officials in Myrtle Beach warned around 38 snake species could be swept to neighborhoods, so coming face to face with a potentially deadly animal during Florence is a huge possibility.

