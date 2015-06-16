Nearly Half Of The Country Thinks President Trump Is A Racist

Nearly eighty-three percent of the voters said it is the Trump administration’s responsibility to reunite those children who were separated by their parents under the ”zero-tolerance” policy.

A new poll suggests nearly half of the country thinks President Donald Trump is a racist.

A recent poll by Quinnipiac University showed forty-nine percent of the respondents said the president is a racist while forty-seven percent said he isn’t a racist.

While responding to another question, forty-four percent of the voters said the president’s draconian “zero-tolerance” policy is a result of his racist beliefs while nearly fifty percent of the respondents said the policy is based on “a sincere interest in controlling our borders.”

Majority of the people agreed while responding to a question regarding separating young children from their parents as sixty percent of the voters said the practice is a violation of human rights. However, thirty six percent of the people disagreed.

Nearly eighty-three percent of the voters said it is the Trump administration’s responsibility to reunite those children who were separated by their parents under the policy. While twelve percent said it isn’t.

A total of eleven percent Republican voters said they think the president is a racist. However, twenty-two percent of the Republicans said Trump has emboldened people who hold racist beliefs to express those beliefs publicly.

The respondents were also asked to write down a word that described how they felt about children separated by their parents. The word “sad” garnered a total of seventy-nine responses.

Sixty percent of the voters said they disapproved of the way Trump is handling the situation of child separations.

The president has claimed that he is not a racist.

In January 2018, Trump told the White House press pool at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, “No, I'm not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed – that I can tell you.”

However, history shows otherwise.

Trump reportedly referred to Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries” during a closed meeting on immigration. He made the disparaging comments in the Oval Office in front of a bipartisan group of six lawmakers.

The president also questioned why the United States continued to allow more Haitian immigrants instead of people from countries such as Norway, according to the sources present in the room at the time.

Trump also rolled out a controversial travel ban, popularly known as the “Muslim ban.” The ban targets Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia and Yemen and prevents people from these countries to enter the United States.

The travel ban is biased against Muslims and the ruling gives the president a green signal to go ahead with his hardline immigration policies.

The commander-in-chief also blamed “both sides” for the deadly violence in Charlottesville.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence, on many sides. On many sides,” he said following the white supremacist rally in Virginia that ended with the death of anti-racist protester Heather Heyer. “It's been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. This has been going on for a long, long time,” he said.

After widespread criticism, he issued another statement, loudly blaming “both sides” and insisting that both left- and right-wing groups used force in the aftermath of a white supremacist rally and that all of the facts were not yet in about street clashes.

In another example, during an event honoring Navajo Code Talkers last year, Trump took the opportunity to take a dig at Sen. Elizabeth Warren with a racial slur, “Pocahontas,” he has bestowed upon her as a nickname.

During the campaign trail, Trump said some very racist things as well.

On June 16, 2015, as he announced his candidacy, Trump said, “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

