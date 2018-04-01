Monopoly Man Photobombs Mick Mulvaney’s Hearing

Activist Amanda Werner returned to the Capitol Hill dressed as Monopoly mascot Rich Uncle Pennybags to photobomb Trump appointee Mick Mulvaney.

When my parents ask what I'm doing with my law degree pic.twitter.com/ssWQwPca9D — The Monopoly Man - Amanda Werner (@wamandajd) April 13, 2018

President Donald Trump’s budget director Mick Mulvaney appeared before the Senate Banking Committee and discussed his performance as the acting head of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). But there was someone else sitting behind the Trump appointee who stole the show with his amazing antics – Rich Uncle Pennybags.

While the mind-numbing debates on covert financial regulations happened at the front, Amanda Werner, the campaign manager for advocacy group Public Justice, trolled Mulvaney at the back, dressed as Monopoly board game mascot Rich Uncle Pennybags.

The activist in the past has attended Trump administration’s hearings, purporting to be a Monopoly man.

It was hard to not notice the use of multiple mustaches by Werner in the two-hour hearing, during which he quietly mocked Mulvaney as a defender of the rich.

I’ve snagged the prime spot once again — and today I’m trolling Trump Appointee Mick Mulvaney.



WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE here: https://t.co/AWbtjDTm86pic.twitter.com/C5nKURU9Lz — The Monopoly Man - Amanda Werner (@wamandajd) April 12, 2018

When the hearing goes so long that your HAT grows a mustache. pic.twitter.com/cxni0VJ69N — The Monopoly Man - Amanda Werner (@wamandajd) April 12, 2018

During the congressional hearing, the nonprofit advocacy group took to Twitter and called Mulvaney a "hack" and mocked him for saying that employees at Trump’s White House often approached him for jobs.

Republican Senators are trying to equate @CFPB using anonymized consumer data to hold banks accountable to @Equifax allowing the data of 145 million Americans to be HACKED.



Let’s be clear: the only hack at the @CFPB is Mick Mulvaney. — Public Justice (@Public_Justice) April 12, 2018

Mick Mulvaney says that people at the White House are begging him for jobs.



I wonder why? ?? — Public Justice (@Public_Justice) April 12, 2018

Werner also made an appearance earlier this week during Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s hearing. He was dressed in a foot-and-a-half-high turquoise troll wig, Russian flag scarf and belly button jewel.

"Since Zuckerberg allowed millions of Russian trolls to undermine our democracy, I assume he won't mind if one Russian troll undermines his credibility," he said in a statement.

These questions are getting rough... pic.twitter.com/6w5LBaN4i7 — The Monopoly Man - Amanda Werner (@wamandajd) April 10, 2018

The recent hearing featured a heated confrontation between Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Mulvaney as the senator severely roasted the CFPB director over his attempts to abolish the bureau he now leads.

Ever since Mulvaney became the bureau’s interim director, he hasn’t reportedly taken any enforcement action against payday lenders, banks or any other financial firms. Mulvaney believed the CFPB has too much power and is actively working to weaken the organization from within.

The Monopoly Man also tweeted a picture with Warren, who kept a straight-face while roasting the director with Werner being the comedic relief at the back.

Just in case y’all forgot @SenWarren and I are BFFs. pic.twitter.com/KvhZOmpzzW — The Monopoly Man - Amanda Werner (@wamandajd) April 12, 2018

Werner is definitely putting his law degree to good use and people are finding it hilarious.

Not going to lie. When Mulvaney says something during these hearings, I can't keep myself from looking behind him to see Monopoly Man's reaction. #CFPB#ThursdayThoughtspic.twitter.com/B1n7vTCamo — Matt Schulz (@matthewschulz) April 12, 2018

Love seeing Monopoly Man sitting behind Mick Mulvaney at the CFPB hearing...

who just said he'd be OK with a bank that stopped working with abortion providers. pic.twitter.com/HUhuKYBreA — Marcus Baram (@mbaram) April 12, 2018

Oh, Monopoly Man....you are a national treasure!! I hope you don’t have burn marks on the back of your head from Mulvaney’s laser stink-eye stare. A proud resistance thanks you for your service. — LisaLisa (@lisa_lhein110) April 12, 2018

