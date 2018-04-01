© Reuters

Monopoly Man Photobombs Mick Mulvaney’s Hearing

by
Aliza Ali
Activist Amanda Werner returned to the Capitol Hill dressed as Monopoly mascot Rich Uncle Pennybags to photobomb Trump appointee Mick Mulvaney.

 

President Donald Trump’s budget director Mick Mulvaney appeared before the Senate Banking Committee and discussed his performance as the acting head of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). But there was someone else sitting behind the Trump appointee who stole the show with his amazing antics – Rich Uncle Pennybags.

While the mind-numbing debates on covert financial regulations happened at the front, Amanda Werner, the campaign manager for advocacy group Public Justice, trolled Mulvaney at the back, dressed as Monopoly board game mascot Rich Uncle Pennybags.

The activist in the past has attended Trump administration’s hearings, purporting to be a Monopoly man.   

It was hard to not notice the use of multiple mustaches by Werner in the two-hour hearing, during which he quietly mocked Mulvaney as a defender of the rich.

 

During the congressional hearing, the nonprofit advocacy group took to Twitter and called Mulvaney a "hack" and mocked him for saying that employees at Trump’s White House often approached him for jobs.

 

 

Werner also made an appearance earlier this week during Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s hearing. He was dressed in a foot-and-a-half-high turquoise troll wig, Russian flag scarf and belly button jewel.

"Since Zuckerberg allowed millions of Russian trolls to undermine our democracy, I assume he won't mind if one Russian troll undermines his credibility," he said in a statement.

 

The recent hearing featured a heated confrontation between Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Mulvaney as the senator severely roasted the CFPB director over his attempts to abolish the bureau he now leads.

Ever since Mulvaney became the bureau’s interim director, he hasn’t reportedly taken any enforcement action against payday lenders, banks or any other financial firms. Mulvaney believed the CFPB has too much power and is actively working to weaken the organization from within.

The Monopoly Man also tweeted a picture with Warren, who kept a straight-face while roasting the director with Werner being the comedic relief at the back.

Werner is definitely putting his law degree to good use and people are finding it hilarious.

 

 

 

Read More
Trump Sparks Confusion, Names Mick Mulvaney As Acting CFPB Director

 Banner/Thumbnail Cerdits: Reuters

Tags:
amanda werner congressional hearing mick mulvaney monopoly news senate senators trump administration united states
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.