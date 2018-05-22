Amazon Under Fire For Selling Facial Recognition Software To US Cops

“We are troubled by the profound negative unintended consequences this form of artificial intelligence could have for African Americans, undocumented immigrants, and protesters.”

Ever since Amazon’s facial detection system became public, it found itself at the center of a brewing controversy as lawmakers and civil liberty advocates criticized the company’s decision to sell the service to law enforcement agencies over concerns it could be racially biased.

Last week, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) revealed in hundreds of pages of documents the tech giant was selling the software, known as Rekognition, to police departments across the country for an aggressive new real-time facial recognition service.

The group highlighted how the software is capable of scanning a massive database of over 100 people and could also track and monitor people in public places, such as airports or protests.

Though the company insisted the service would only be used for legal purposes and is an effective tool for law enforcement, Democratic lawmakers and civil workers remained skeptical about the technology as they believed it would single out people of color, minorities or poor communities.

“We have been shocked at Amazon’s apparent failure to understand the implications of its own product on real people. Face recognition is a biased technology. It doesn’t make communities safer. It just powers even greater discriminatory surveillance and policing,” said ACLU-NC’s Matt Cagle.

In fact, ACLU along with many other organizations wrote a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, urging him to “stop powering a government surveillance infrastructure that poses a grave threat to customers and communities across the country.”

In the past, cops have tried to defend the company’s software, which matches images of faces from videos and photos it has on its database.

“Oregon has been using Amazon Rekognition over the past year to reduce the identification time of reported suspects from 2-3 days down to minutes and had apprehended their first suspect within a week by using their new system,” said the Washington County Sherrif’s Office in a blog post.

But in the letter to Bezos, ACLU argued the technology “is primed for abuse in the hands of governments.”

“This product poses a grave threat to communities, including people of color and immigrants, and to the trust and respect Amazon has worked to build,” it added.

Along with civil rights organizations, Democratic lawmakers also seized on the report and voiced the reservations they had regarding the use of the service by police.

“We are troubled by the profound negative unintended consequences this form of artificial intelligence could have for African Americans, undocumented immigrants, and protesters,” Black Caucus Chairman Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) wrote in a letter to Amazon.

To substantiate his concerns, Richmond cited several instances where communities of color were racially profiled. He emphasized how such vulnerable groups would wrongfully be policed because of the service in effect.

In his letter, he also highlighted how the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) penchant of framing African-American activists on racial justice issues as “Black Identity Extremists” served as an indicator of law enforcement’s “high propensity for misuse” of such service.

There were other lawmakers who also wrote separate letters to Amazon to convey their qualms about Rekognition and inquired if the company had conducted any tests to ensure there weren’t any hazards of potential racial biasness in the software.

“A series of studies have shown that face recognition technology is consistently less accurate in identifying the faces of African-Americans and women as compared to Caucasians and men,” wrote Reps. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) and Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.).

“The disproportionally high arrest rates for members of the black community make the use of facial recognition technology by law enforcement problematic because it could serve to reinforce this trend,” they added.

However, as of yet, the tech giant hasn’t shared any data of conducting any sort of public bias testing and has already started to deploy the software in cities across the country.

Moreover, it wasn’t just African-American lawmakers who were worried about the potential misuse of the technology.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who represents Silicon Valley, also took to Twitter to voice his reservations.

Facial recognition systems do have a history of having a flawed algorithm that generate false matches of black subjects.

Buolamwini, an African-American student, conducted an experimental study that revealed facial recognition software is better able to function if you are white than black. This fact combined with the general prejudice law enforcement agencies evidently harbor against black community poses an added threat of wrongful accusation and arrests for non-white people.

Despite of such widespread criticism, Amazon was persistent about the usefulness of the software outweighing the potential risks.

"Our quality of life would be much worse today if we outlawed new technology because some people could choose to abuse the technology," an Amazon spokesperson told The Hill. "Imagine if customers couldn’t buy a computer because it was possible to use that computer for illegal purposes?"

The spokesperson further ensured the company could suspend customers if they are found exploiting the service or not complying with the guidelines.

Nevertheless, some lawmakers weren’t convinced by the company’s defense.

“These technologies continue to raise serious privacy concerns for law-abiding citizens who are just living their lives,” Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) said in a statement to The Hill. “This is America, not The Minority Report.”

"This issue is very simple, our leading private sector companies should not become for-profit law enforcement officials. There should be no profit motive whatsoever for companies,” said Cleaver.

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa