Ambulance Employee Calls Indian Restaurant Owner ‘Al-Qaeda Terrorists’

An employee at a Kentucky ambulance company is under fire for reportedly going on a racist rant against the owner of a quick-stop gas station and accusing him of being a terrorist.

According to WSAZ, it all began when the off-duty employee came to Taj Sardar’s Shell gas station in Ashland, Kentucky, around lunchtime. Sardar, along with his family members, also runs a restaurant and a minimart on the side.

The man ate at Sardar’s restaurant and left without a word — only to stop while leaving and take a picture of the place.

The unidentified employee then posted the picture on his Facebook account to not just voice his displeasure with the food but also made a pretty bizarre claim against the family running the place.

“I reluctantly entered to order Monday’s meatloaf special and was greeted by a tribe from India. I’m ashamed that I probably just funded Al Qaeda in order to have a meal,” the racist man’s post read.

Naturally, Sardar didn’t see this coming and was shocked to see the man make such a grave accusation against him and his family– that too out of nowhere.

“It made my hair stand on end,” Sardar told WSAZ. “He ate here, he never said anything to us. If he had a personal issue with me, he could have talked to me.”

The owner believed the ambulance employee’s hateful remarks threatened his and his family’s safety, hence he informed the police about the post.

For obvious reasons, the post sparked criticism amongst many across the Tri-State. The man’s employer, Portsmouth Emergency Ambulance Services, also took notice of the matter and said they were aware of the situation. However, the company admitted the man has not been suspended following an internal investigation.

“We recently became aware that a member of our staff created several posts on social media that fall far short of that standard. On behalf of Portsmouth Emergency Ambulance Services, and all 650 members our team, we wish to apologize to anyone who was offended by those posts. We do not agree with, or condone, them and are in the process of handling them accordingly,” the company said in a statement.

Sardar and his family, who legally migrated to the U.S. from India, are working hard to run their multiple businesses. Also, at a time when the life for immigrants in the United States is not easy, such an absurd accusation was bound to trouble the family who obviously wouldn’t want to be under needless scrutiny.

