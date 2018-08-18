Racist US Citizen Ordered Hotel Staff In Uganda To Obey Him

“You obey what I say. I don’t obey you. You understand me? Open my goddamn room. N****r bitch!” yelled an American man at black staff members in Uganda.

An American man, who claimed to be a missionary and a Marine veteran, was arrested by Uganda authorities following a shocking racist attack in which he repeatedly assaulted and berated hotel staff members.

The authorities identified the man as Jimmy L. Taylor — a U.S. citizen — after a Facebook video surfaced of him being abusive to employees at the Grand Imperial Hotel in the capital city of Kampala.

In the 4-minute footage, Taylor could be seen punching and slapping the workers. He chased the staff member around the lobby and yelled, “You hate Jesus? You hate yourself? You hate me? You disgrace Jesus?”

As the old white man rained punches, the staff member remained incredibly calm and just defended himself, refusing to engage in violent behavior.

“F**k Uganda,” Taylor yelled. “I’ve come to love Uganda, I’ve come to help Uganda, but Uganda hates Jesus through this son-of-a-bitch.”

At one point of time, a man in blue shirt intervened and tried to be a physical barrier between the man and the staff member.

“You obey what I say,” Taylor said later. “I don’t obey you. You understand me? Open my goddamn room. N****r bitch!”

The video of Taylor's screaming tirade and attack went viral on social media and the Kampala’s Central Police Station took notice of the incident.

American national arrested for allegedly malicious damaging property and assaulting a Grand Imperial Hotel Staff. More details of the story on https://t.co/CW72l4TXWPpic.twitter.com/iNCkdCaXVm — Kampala Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceug) August 17, 2018

Taylor reportedly gave a hard time to the police while getting arrested, as he spat on them and tried to disarm the arresting officers.

During interrogation, Taylor confessed to assaulting the hotel staff, but said he had a “medical condition that made him lose his temper and senses.”

The suspect was expected to undergo a medical examination to assess the validity of his claims before proceeding with any legal action.

The degrading behavior of the white man was bound to infuriate Ugandans, who urged authorities to inquire which mission did Taylor represent and kick them out of the country.

The incident in question is yet another disgusting example of white supremacy, where the man had the audacity of going on a racist rant in a country with black majority. The fact the bigot cared little about someone documenting his obnoxious behavior indicates he thought he would get away with his vicious verbal and physical onslaught.

Moreover, the man made it blatantly clear he expected the staff members to “obey” him, which just shows how little he thought of people who are of not the same color as him.

As of yet, Taylor is detained on "charges of assault and malicious damage as investigations are ongoing."

