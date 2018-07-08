© Reuters, Henry Nicholls

Soviet-Era Nerve Agent Kills Woman In UK – But Where Did It Come From?

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“This terrible news has only served to strengthen our resolve to identify and bring to justice the person or persons responsible for what I can only describe as an outrageous, reckless and barbaric act.”

 

Just months after a rare Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok struck down former Russian intelligence officer turned double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury, United Kingdom, two more unsuspecting locals fell critically ill after exposure to the deadly poison.

Now, one of them has died.

Dawn Sturgess and her partner Charlie Rowley were hospitalized after the two reportedly collapsed in Amesbury, just miles away from the place where Skripal was attacked earlier this year in March. Test results showed the two had been exposed to the nerve agent, prompting the UK counter-terrorism police to investigate how the victims came in contact with the chemical.

While Rowley is being treated at Salisbury District Hospital, Sturgess could not make it. The 44-year-old passed away mere days after being poisoned.

“This is shocking and tragic news. Dawn leaves behind her family, including three children, and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this extremely difficult time,” said Neil Basu, the assistant commissioner for counter terrorism with London's Metropolitan Police. “Detectives will continue with their painstaking and meticulous work to gather all the available evidence so that we can understand how two citizens came to be exposed with such a deadly substance that tragically cost Dawn her life.”

He added Sturgess’ death “has only served to strengthen our resolve to identify and bring to justice the person or persons responsible for what I can only describe as an outrageous, reckless and barbaric act.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn also took to social media to express their condolences.

 

 

However, the question is how did Sturgess and Rowley get exposed to the rare nerve agent?

Officials believe they touched a contaminated item, which leads to the assumption the victims could have come in contact with the container that was used to carry Novichok during the March attack.

Since Skripal’s poisoning, the United Kingdom has accused Russia of attempting to assassinate an individual on its soil. The Kremlin not only denied the allegations, but instead claimed the entire incident was orchestrated by the British government itself.

However, things have drastically changed with the death of a British citizen.

“Ms Sturgess was an innocent member of the public who should have been able to go about her daily life without becoming an unwilling victim in such an unprecedented, international, incident,” said Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner Angus Macpherson.

It is important to mention the country has opened a murder investigation into Sturgess’ tragic death.

Social media users were quick to point out the legal and diplomatic ramifications behind U.K.’s move, with many wondering if the Trump administration, which refused to blame Russia for the previous Novichok attempt, would do anything about it now.

 

 

 

 

