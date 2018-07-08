Soviet-Era Nerve Agent Kills Woman In UK – But Where Did It Come From?

“This terrible news has only served to strengthen our resolve to identify and bring to justice the person or persons responsible for what I can only describe as an outrageous, reckless and barbaric act.”

BREAKING - Counter Terror police open murder investigation after 44 year old Dawn Sturgess dies in hospital, after being exposed to the nerve agent #Novichok in #Amesbury, #Wiltshire pic.twitter.com/7yHNwrmB9t — Mark White (@skymarkwhite) July 8, 2018

Just months after a rare Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok struck down former Russian intelligence officer turned double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury, United Kingdom, two more unsuspecting locals fell critically ill after exposure to the deadly poison.

Now, one of them has died.

Dawn Sturgess and her partner Charlie Rowley were hospitalized after the two reportedly collapsed in Amesbury, just miles away from the place where Skripal was attacked earlier this year in March. Test results showed the two had been exposed to the nerve agent, prompting the UK counter-terrorism police to investigate how the victims came in contact with the chemical.

While Rowley is being treated at Salisbury District Hospital, Sturgess could not make it. The 44-year-old passed away mere days after being poisoned.

“This is shocking and tragic news. Dawn leaves behind her family, including three children, and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this extremely difficult time,” said Neil Basu, the assistant commissioner for counter terrorism with London's Metropolitan Police. “Detectives will continue with their painstaking and meticulous work to gather all the available evidence so that we can understand how two citizens came to be exposed with such a deadly substance that tragically cost Dawn her life.”

He added Sturgess’ death “has only served to strengthen our resolve to identify and bring to justice the person or persons responsible for what I can only describe as an outrageous, reckless and barbaric act.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn also took to social media to express their condolences.

I am appalled and shocked by the death of Dawn Sturgess, and my thoughts and condolences go to her family and loved ones. Police and security officials are working urgently to establish the facts of this incident, which is now being investigated as a murder. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) July 8, 2018

I'm shocked by the death of Dawn Sturgess. My thoughts are with her family and friends at this terrible time. A full and thorough police investigation must now establish the facts, provide support to the local community and bring those responsible to justice. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 8, 2018

However, the question is how did Sturgess and Rowley get exposed to the rare nerve agent?

Officials believe they touched a contaminated item, which leads to the assumption the victims could have come in contact with the container that was used to carry Novichok during the March attack.

Since Skripal’s poisoning, the United Kingdom has accused Russia of attempting to assassinate an individual on its soil. The Kremlin not only denied the allegations, but instead claimed the entire incident was orchestrated by the British government itself.

However, things have drastically changed with the death of a British citizen.

“Ms Sturgess was an innocent member of the public who should have been able to go about her daily life without becoming an unwilling victim in such an unprecedented, international, incident,” said Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner Angus Macpherson.

It is important to mention the country has opened a murder investigation into Sturgess’ tragic death.

Social media users were quick to point out the legal and diplomatic ramifications behind U.K.’s move, with many wondering if the Trump administration, which refused to blame Russia for the previous Novichok attempt, would do anything about it now.

Wait. The trolls/far-right Putinists said no one dying from novichok was proof it was British false flag op?



Oh right. They are bullshit; novichok is a deadly nerve agent that The Kremlin is littering around bc no one makes their behavior cost enough.



https://t.co/jVIqlpBATU — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) July 8, 2018

BREAKING: 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess has passed away after coming in contact with a nerve agent last week in the U.K., likely linked directly to Putin's Kremlin.



Putin is a murderer.



What are the odds Trump doesn't bring this up next week.



Putin is our ENEMY!!! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 8, 2018

"Putin's fine." But Dawn Sturgess is not. Will @POTUS do or say something? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 8, 2018

