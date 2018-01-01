Amnesty International Thwarts Anti-Free Speech With A Hologram Protest

Denied the right to protest? Holographic protests save the day.

Denied the right to protest against the lack of freedom of speech in South Korea outside the residence of President Park Geun-hye, Amnesty International is set to hold a holographic "ghost rally" instead.

The interested participants are asked to register online and send their photos, video or audio recordings through a messaging app. The data will be collected and used to create a virtual march. The march will then be projected at Blue House, the official residence of President Park Geun-hye.

