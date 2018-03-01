ToxicTwitter Highlights Vile Online Abuse Against Women

Amnesty International’s report exposes online abuse against women and Twitter’s failure to promptly or effectively respond.

The internet can be a dark, dark place for women.

Women are regularly subjected to threats — including rape and murder — and abuse, just for expressing opinions or something as innocuous as participating in male-dominated subcultures, like gaming.

Twitter, especially, is a vehicle for these threats and abuse.

Amnesty International took notice and raised several questions about online abuse and discrimination against women on Twitter in a wide-reaching report.

The human rights watchdog released a 77-page report, titled "#ToxicTwitter: Violence and Abuse against Women Online," that takes into account millions of episodes of online abuse faced by women on Twitter and the company’s failure to rectify their mistakes despite several claims of policy overhauls.

Amnesty International singled out Twitter for its "inadequate and ineffective response to violence and abuse" as a failure to respect women's rights.

"Despite repeated promises to clean up the platform, many women are logging onto Twitter to find death threats, rape threats and racist or homophobic slurs littering their feeds," said Azmina Dhrodia, a technology and human rights researcher at Amnesty International.

The report highlights various accounts of women get abused online, ranging from racial slurs to death threats, and indicates that while online abuse may not be just limited to Twitter, the magnitude of it on this particular social media platform is gigantic.

“I think Twitter is the worst of the social media platforms, just because of the quickened and masked flow [of abuse] that happens. The content feels pretty similar across the platforms but the sheer volume of it on Twitter is what’s different,” said Jessica Valenti, a U.S. journalist and writer quoted in the report.

The report says racial discrimination, political views or talking about feminist issues is usually what triggers online abuse most often.

Tasmina Ahmed Shiekh, a former U.K. politician, talks about one such issue in the report: “When I was elected in 2015 and even during my election campaign, I found myself at the other end of horrific levels of abuse. And the question is: Why might that be? Is everyone receiving the same levels of abuse? Is it women? Is it because I’m a BAME (black Asian minority ethnic) woman?”

U.K. writer Danielle Dash also echoes similar observations, “The amount of abuse on Twitter depends on what you post. For example, if you talk about the EU, if you talk about race, if you talk about race and politics, if you talk about race and politics and gender, if you talk about rape — those are some of the triggering things that will attract the attention. It’s like a dog whistle to them.”

U.K. journalist Nosheen Iqbal said a woman offering strong opinions gets subjected to “heinous” online abuse. “On Twitter, the general abuse I receive comes after I write opinion pieces. Expressing an opinion or a strong opinion will get you roasted online…The most memorable is when someone has a large following and all the followers jump in. You just don’t expect it — you shouldn’t expect it. Attitudes to women are heinous online.”

Former Twitter CEO Dick Costello conceded that Twitter “sucks” at combating internet trolls.

“We suck at dealing with abuse and trolls on the platform and we've sucked at it for years," he stated."We lose core user after core user by not addressing simple trolling issues that they face every day. I'm frankly ashamed of how poorly we've dealt with this issue during my tenure as CEO. It's absurd. There's no excuse for it.”

To bring this issue to light, Amnesty International projected vile tweets that women receive outside Twitter’s San Francisco Headquarters.

Last night, we projected abusive tweets we found in our research on #ToxicTwitter onto Twitter HQ to show @jack what's really happening to women on Twitter. https://t.co/SppkehaKyM pic.twitter.com/pyZu2GMHUb — AmnestyInternational (@amnestyusa) March 21, 2018

The reports takes into accounts of a number of women and non-gender binary Twitter users that claim their reports for online harassment and abuse went unnoticed but Twitter was quick to refute these claims.

Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s legal, policy and trust and safety lead, said, "The assertion that Twitter is consciously un-engaged with human rights issues is an unfair representation not just of the facts, but of the ethos of our dedicated teams, and the core mission of the company."

However, users still complain about lack of initiative from the company to battle online abuse. Women all over Twitter are sharing their personal stories of online abuse and to extend their support to condemn Twitter trolls.

Outside @Twitter AU headquarters w a sick Twitter bird calling for end to online abuse of women, report being released today #ToxicTwitter



Such a huge issue especially for First Nations women and women of colour #IndigenousX @amnestyOz pic.twitter.com/no6fwRRJ1V — Roxy Moore (@Roxy_Moore_) March 20, 2018

#TimesUp for #ToxicTwitter

Everyone has the basic right to live their life free from abuse, either offline or online

If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all! pic.twitter.com/qCywFfLZUW — Evie the Cat (@HMCabinetCat) March 21, 2018

In the last week I've been called fat, misgendered, bullied for my political views, targeted by far right fanatics, trolled, and worst of all had my poll sabotaged to attack the people who need most defending. Thanks #toxictwitter — Edith Llwellyn-Holmes ??????? (@CorbynistaEdith) March 21, 2018

As expected, lots of men saying what about abuse against men on twitter. FFS get a grip, we (men) are born with so many unearned privileges compared to the other half of the world. + you don't get rape threats, or get told to go back to the kitchen. Get real FFS #ToxicTwitter — Sherif Elsayed-Ali ?? (@sherifea) March 21, 2018

Twitter say they’ll remove targeted accounts but they don’t I should know I’ve reported dozens, even when those accounts made sexually deviant comments about my children they’ve still been slow to remove them, that’s why the @amnesty research into #ToxicTwitter is so important — Allison Morris (@AllisonMorris1) March 21, 2018

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has made several claims over the years about policy changes to better deal with the growing epidemic of online abuse especially on Twitter’s platform, “…We love instant, public, global messaging and conversation. It’s what Twitter is and it’s why we’re here. But we didn’t fully predict or understand the real-world negative consequences. We acknowledge that now, and are determined to find holistic and fair solutions.”

Despite these claims, it is clear that online abuse and violence remains a major threat to Twitter users, especially women, and Amnesty International maintains Twitter cannot claim to be on “women’s side” without taking some drastic measures to protect their rights.

“Twitter's recent initiatives show it wants to be a part of this change, but women who've experienced abuse on the platform simply aren't buying it," said Dhrodia. "Without taking further concrete steps to effectively identify and account for violence and abuse against women on its platform, Twitter cannot credibly claim to be on women's side."

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters, Dado Ruvic