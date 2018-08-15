NY Governor Andrew Cuomo: America ‘Was Never That Great’

“We will reach greatness when discrimination and stereotyping against women, 51 percent of the population is gone, and every woman's full potential is realized and unleashed.”

Here's Andrew Cuomo's America "was never that great" quote, which he tried to make part of a larger point on women's equality. pic.twitter.com/WyKLZwZYES — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) August 15, 2018

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has come under fire for comments he made while making a point about gender equality in the United States.

In an attempt to take aim at President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, which makes frequent appearances in his tweets and speeches, “Make America Great Again,” Cuomo went ahead and claimed America “was never that great.”

He made the divisive remarks when talking at a bill-signing event in New York City.

The remark prompted some laughs from the audience but mostly gasps. Cuomo further elaborated his reasoning to say America was “never that great.”

"We are not going to Make America Great Again. It was never that great," Cuomo said. “We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged. We will reach greatness when discrimination and stereotyping against women, 51 percent of the population is gone, and every woman's full potential is realized and unleashed."

But the damage was done.

So much so, the New York governor’s office had to put out a statement:

"When the President speaks about making America great again — going back in time — he ignores the pain so many endured and that we suffered from slavery, discrimination, segregation, sexism and marginalized women's contributions," Dani Lever, Cuomo's press secretary, said. "The Governor believes that when everyone is fully included and everyone is contributing to their maximum potential, that is when America will achieve maximum greatness."

The potential Democratic presidential candidate for 2020 elections was widely panned for his remark, especially from Republicans.

Trump, in usual fashion, went on Twitter to condemn the comment by Cuomo, using all caps.

“WE’RE NOT GOING TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, IT WAS NEVER THAT GREAT.” Can you believe this is the Governor of the Highest Taxed State in the U.S., Andrew Cuomo, having a total meltdown! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

Cuomo came out with his own seething reply to Trump’s tweet.

.@RealDonaldTrump: What you say would be 'great again' would not be great at all...We will not go back to discrimination, segregation, sexism, isolationism, racism or the KKK.



Like NY's motto says: Excelsior -- Ever Upward (not backward) https://t.co/nrcUrsYJCO — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 16, 2018

Trump had recently claimed Cuomo was afraid to run against him for presidency, in a speech in Utica.

"He called me and he said, 'I'll never run for president against you.' But maybe he wants to. Oh, please do it. He did say that. Maybe he means it," Trump said. "Anybody who runs against Trump suffers.”

Cuomo, according to the AP, hit back with a statement of his own, claiming he does not have "personal political conversations" with the POTUS.

And the rest of the Republicans followed with quick rebuke.

Andrew Cuomo's charge that "America was never great" is shameful and indefensible. pic.twitter.com/vtk8gRDU5U — Rep. Pete King (@congpeteking) August 16, 2018

But perhaps the most talked about reprimand came from former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

At 1:30 p.m @NYGovCuomo says America “was never that great” by 4:11 p.m he changed his position to “America is great”

- he changes his views quicker than #Omarosa — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 15, 2018

While Cuomo’s statement was discordant, someone like Spicer calling him out changing his stance was a little more than ironic.

Spicer, apparently, thought his sarcastic post would bring in a lot of appreciation but he was in for a rude awakening.

As the former press secretary talked about changing stances, Twitter users went ballistic with replies, reminding him of all the times he has contradicted himself.

Sean remember “the crowd size was the biggest in history Period “ you don’t get irony — Patricia allen (@Eamon0303) August 15, 2018

Go take a ride on your unicorn into a rainbow and never come back! Thanks! pic.twitter.com/D4qARnjL67 — Tara Jean - Space Balls Commander in Chief (@TJSeraphim) August 15, 2018

Don’t give up your day job, Sean. — Jennifer (@Jennife83531164) August 15, 2018

Dude, you are literally not allowed to ever talk shit to anyone about anything as it relates to changing views. — Tod Goldberg (@todgoldberg) August 16, 2018

Sean, I’m sorry.. remind me how you have the credibility to still be relevant? — alex keaton (@apkeaton48) August 15, 2018

Read More Cuomo Rejects Trump’s Divisive Comments After NYC Terror Attack

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz