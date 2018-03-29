Andrew McCabe’s GoFundMe For Legal Defense Raises More Than $450,000

The GoFundMe page launched to cover legal fees for Andrew McCabe amassed hundreds of thousands of dollars just hours after its creation on Thursday.

enjoying FBI’s #McCabe unleashed. Trump likes to bully public servants because they can’t fight back without being Insubordinate. He seems to not understand when he fires them, they don’t have to hold back; hoping Tillerson, McMaster, Cohn speak as well https://t.co/vGe5RtcPFJ — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) March 23, 2018

When Andrew McCabe, the former FBI deputy director who was dismissed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions two days short of retirement, set up a GoFundMe campaign Thursday to pay for his legal fees, he set the objective at $150,000.

A day after its creation, the page had amassed over $465,000 from more than 11,000 donations.

The announcement earlier this month of McCabe’s dismissal sparked dissent from prominent figures including John Brennan, a CIA director under former President Barack Obama.

McCabe has also personally challenged his firing and said he thinks he was dismissed because he has knowledge of whether President Donald Trump attempted to block Robert Mueller’s investigation. Sessions claimed he had fired McCabe for a “lack of candor” during congressional testimony.

Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI - A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

Because he was fired just two days before his planned retirement, McCabe may not receive full retirement benefits. The GoFundMe page, which features an image of McCabe with his family, notes that “Mr. McCabe and his team are working to gain clarity around the lasting impact his firing — 26 hours before his planned retirement — will have on the pension and healthcare benefits he earned over his two decades of service to the FBI.”

McCabe’s friends launched the fundraiser to cover any legal costs associated with his firing or the price of any litigation he launches to protest. “Unfortunately, the need for a legal defense fund is a growing reality. Media reports indicate that at a minimum, there are a number of congressional inquiries that he will be required to respond to, as well as the broader Office of the Inspector General (OIG) investigation that is ongoing, and any potential lawsuits he might consider,” a description of the effort says.

Since its initial launch, the page posted an update expressing gratitude for the effusive public reaction. “The response to this effort has been remarkable and beyond our expectations. Thank you to all who have lent your voices in support of Andrew and his family,” a note at the top of the page reads.

The rapid public reaction could signal either that funding McCabe is viewed as a way to challenge the president, or that many people value public service and believe those who devote their careers to it should receive their promised benefits.

It’s difficult to know exactly what values are motivating the massive outpouring of donations, but the fast public response certainly signals a desire to help McCabe deal with the currently unknown impact of his termination.

