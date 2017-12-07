In 2007, Andy Dick Groped Ivanka Trump On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

An old video of Andy Dick rubbing his hands over Ivanka Trump’s legs resurfaced online after the comedian was charged with one count of sexual battery.

Famous comedian Andy Dick and President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump were invited at the Jimmy Kimmel show in 2007, where things got nasty.

A video that recently surfaced online shows how Dick groped Trump at the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” making her really uncomfortable. The comedian was recently charged with one count of sexual battery, after a woman complained he touched her inappropriately and made improper comments as she passed him on a sidewalk.

Coming back to the Jimmy Kimmel show, things became disturbing for the viewers, after Dick groped Trump on national television. “You don’t play up the glitter on your legs?” he said while rubbing his hands up and down the now first daughter’s legs.

Trump was visibly shaken but she laughed the incident off after slapping the comedian’s hands away. “Andy, please don’t. Donald Trump will kill both of us,” said Kimmel.

Kimmel later revealed, “Andy did a segment, he was a little out of it. (Ivanka) came out…he wanted a big, wet kiss. It was time for Andy to go, so I escorted him out by his feet.”

The disgusting comedian, who was arrested for pulling down a teenage girl’s bra in 2008, shared the incident about Trump in December on Instagram with a disturbing caption that started with “The time I ‘groped’ Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, on Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Even though what Dick did shocked Trump, her position on sexual assault does not help women.

If anything, it demeans women. “Sexual harassment is never acceptable and we must stand against it,” wrote Trump in her 2009 book, “The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life.”

“At the same time, we must recognize that our coworkers come in all shapes, stripes and sizes. What might be offensive to one person might appear harmless to another,” she added, making it very clear that she has no empathy with women who have been harassed.

In terms of dealing with sexual harassment, Trump once gave this stellar piece of advice: “Learn to figure out when a hoot or a holler is indeed a form of harassment and when it's merely a good-natured tease that you can give back in kind.”

Clearly, Trump fails to understand that several women who complain of sexual abuse hardly do it over “a hoot and a holler.”

She also defended her father, who has been accused by many women of sexual harassment and has openly termed women as “fat pigs,” “dogs,” “slobs” and “disgusting animals.”

