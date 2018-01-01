Angry Woman Confronts Steve Bannon, Calls Him 'A Piece Of Trash'

Owner of the restaurant, Nick Cooke, went ahead and called 911 to register a complaint about the customer who she said was “harassing Bannon.”

Several officials of the Trump administration have been confronted by angry protestors at public places. The latest to join the list is President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Although he isn’t part of the administration anymore, he shares similar views.

Bannon was reportedly looking through racks at the Black Swan Books bookstore in Richmond, Virginia, when another customer confronted him and called him “a piece of trash.”

In prior cases, where Trump officials have been met with protestors, they have been forced to leave the premises by the owners. However, that didn’t happen in the former chief strategist’s case.

Instead of telling Bannon to leave, owner of the restaurant, Nick Cooke, went ahead and called 911 to register a complaint about the customer who she said was “harassing Bannon.”

“Steve Bannon was simply standing, looking at books, minding his own business. I asked her to leave, and she wouldn’t. And I said, 'I’m going to call the police if you don’t,' and I went to call the police and she left. And that’s the end of the story,” he said.

Cooke added, “We are a bookshop. Bookshops are all about ideas and tolerating different opinions and not about verbally assaulting somebody, which is what was happening.”

However, the customer’s angry confrontation with Bannon isn’t the result of a personal grudge. The former chief strategist is a known to be responsible for Trump’s white supremacist ideology and has also been accused of voicing anti-Semitic and white supremacist views.

During his time at the White House, Bannon saw himself as the defender of Trump's nationalist base and has advocated for both an end or renegotiation of trade deals and a more isolationist approach to foreign affairs.

He has pushed to scrap the 2015 nuclear-weapons agreement with Iran and has also proposed using contractors to fight the war in Afghanistan rather than expanding U.S. forces there.

Bannon, the former executive chair of white nationalism mouthpiece Breitbart, is a known climate change denier and anti-Semite who was also charged with domestic violence. Not too long ago, he even called for the formation of a “Christian militia” in order to wage a “holy war” with Islam.

