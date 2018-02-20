Anne Coulter Says Suffering Immigrant Children Are Just 'Child Actors'

Conservative commentator and author Ann Coulter has proven, once again, she has a really hard time not being the worst person on television.

So sad Ann Coulter had to get a second job pic.twitter.com/rszUxaJcg3 — Victoria Aveyard (@VictoriaAveyard) June 18, 2018

Ann Coulter, the hardline conservative commentator, has no time for crying children. So instead of refraining from making an unfortunate comment, she decided to open her mouth to tell President Donald Trump that children being brought to America by undocumented parents are “child actors.”

While on Fox News’ “The Next Revolution,” Coulter regurgitated unfounded claims regarding children at the border, saying that they are nothing but child actors given lines so Americans take pity on them.

Claiming to have read The New Yorker reporting that children who arrive at the border with their parents are fed “scripts,” Coulter said the president should not “fall for” their stories or anyone reporting on their stories.

“I would also say one other thing, these child actors weeping and crying on all the other networks 24/7 right now: do not fall for it, Mr. President,” she said. But as host Steve Holton tried to stop her, she added:

“I get very nervous about the president getting his news from TV. … They’re given scripts to read by liberals, according to the New Yorker. Don’t fall for the actor children.”

As Talking Points Memo reports, Coulter clearly doesn't know what she is talking about.

According to The New York Times, Trump officials claimed that many children who arrive at the border with their parents are told “what to say to make fraudulent claims for asylum.” Despite their comments, the publication added, immigrant advocates deny the officials' claims.

After the Trump administration announced it would separate families at the border, the president blamed Democrats in Congress for not passing immigration reform that would stop the policy. But as The Hill pointed out, the president has the power to reverse this policy on his own. And yet, he’s letting this continue, allowing countless children to be forcefully taken from their parents once they arrive to request asylum.

On Twitter, people clearly weren't all too happy with Coulter's comments.

Donald Trump: Blame the Democrats



John Kelly: They need to be punished



Stephen Miller: I'll take credit



Jeff Sessions: It's in the Bible



Kirstjen Nielsen: There's no such policy



Ann Coulter: They're child actors



George Takei: This looks very familiar — Victor Stoddard (@VicStoddard) June 18, 2018

I rarely think about Ann Coulter, but her calling traumatized immigrant children 'child actors' should remind us all of the truth about Ann, and that is — she's not acting, she really is a Nazi. — Bill Madden (@activist360) June 18, 2018

Sandy Hook parents are suing Alex Jones for defamation for calling their dead children crisis actors, rightfully so, and someone should do the exact same thing to Ann Coulter for her sickening conspiracy theory that innocent kids suffering in cages are actors. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 18, 2018

Ann Coulter is convinced that the little Hispanic kids in the cages are crisis actors. I can only pray that MLK is right and “the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends towards justice.” https://t.co/igZVDVZidG — Molly Jong Un Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 18, 2018

Ann Coulter said, "Don't fall for the actor children". This woman is the devil reincarnated, and she makes no bones about it. People who are not disturbed by children separated from their parents are simply heartless. #MondayMotivation — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) June 18, 2018

Ann Coulter would call Anne Frank a crisis actor if she had the chance — Commander of Cheese in the War of 1812 (@ShomahKhoobi) June 18, 2018

Ann Coulter is a demon. pic.twitter.com/gWT6KOAlQP — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) June 18, 2018

Like many others who share her views on politics, Coulter has no problem with trying to cast children in pain as pawns.

Before these insensitive comments, other right-wing outlets also accused Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor David Hogg of being a “crisis actor.” They even accused him of being fed lines.

Coulter, who once criticized Republicans for giving tax breaks on families with children (the horror!), couldn’t be more callous. Not only because she doesn't miss the opportunity to criticize children in the most difficult moment of their young lives, but also because she is a long-time supporter of cruel immigration tactics that refuse to consider the United States' own history of policies pushing immigrants to undertake the perilous journey north.

Perhaps, some are not too far off when they call Coulter an evil, raging racist.