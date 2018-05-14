'Can We Do That?': Ann Coulter Calls For Israel-Style Border Killings

"If you shoot one to encourage the others, maybe they’ll learn,” said Ann Coulter, once again suggested using violent approach towards immigrants.

Can we do that? https://t.co/yVOYYEdZYB — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 14, 2018

While the world decried the senseless violence of Israeli forces after the deaths of 60 Palestinians during the bloodiest day in Gaza since the 2014 war, conservative pundit Ann Coulter didn’t just refuse to criticize the inhumane conduct of the Israeli military at the Gaza border, she actually drew inspiration from it– in regards to dealing with the immigrants trying to cross the U.S. border.

After Israeli forces opened fire on unarmed Palestinians, protesting the U.S. embassy relocation to Jerusalem, Coulter posted a link to a New York Times article about the massacre along with the line, “Can we do that?”

The right-wing commentator was blatantly suggesting shooting migrants trying to cross the U.S. border. Considering her long and appalling history of being a harsh critic of immigration, such a proposal was hardly surprising.

Last month, during an interview with radio program Right Wing Watch, the conservative firebrand endorsed an outrageous idea of the U.S. border guards using gunfire at an immigrant trying to cross the border, which would apparently serve as a warning for others with similar intentions.

"If you shoot one to encourage the others, maybe they’ll learn, but otherwise, we’ll see, we’ll see," she said.

In her book titled “In Trump We Trust,” she wrote that immigrants make the U.S. more dishonest.

“In the same way any immigrant to Finland makes it less white, any immigrant to America makes it less honest,” she explained in the book.

For obvious reasons, her latest controversial tweet, which was downright vile, drew a lot of criticism with Twitter users calling her out on her insensitivity.

Fascist @AnnCoulter responds to Israel’s ongoing massacre of unarmed protesters by calling for the execution of Mexicans who cross into the US https://t.co/ftMn39RWqI — Abby Martin (@AbbyMartin) May 14, 2018

You are evil. — Sarah Smith ™ (@SLSmith000) May 14, 2018

Human lives must mean nothing to you. — Jacqueline Hauri (@ann827) May 14, 2018

Ann, I kinda feel bad for you.



You had a good thing going before Trump.



You’d spray a little feces around and collect the clicks.



Now you just seem like Bill O’Reilly’s loser sister yelling at people in a laundromat. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 15, 2018

I wanted you to know I have reported your tweet. You are inciting violence with this irresponsible and reprehensible tweet. Do you have a soul? — Eliza200 (@rudybird100) May 15, 2018

While Coulter at one time was a fervent supporter of the President Donald Trump, she has seemingly distanced herself from him as she got frustrated with commander-in-chief’s failure to deliver his promised hard line on immigration.

However, the POTUS has been anything but easy on the immigrants. Be it his long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall, his deployment of national troops on the border or the fact the Trump administration announced a draconian measure to rip immigrant kids away from parents at the border.

It is absolutely abhorrent the right-wing personality unabashedly suggested using firearms on people who are unarmed and, in many cases, seeking safe place to live.

Moreover, the bloodshed Coulter was apparently drawing inspiration from sparked calls for restraint from some countries, including France and the U.K., whereas Turkey called it “a massacre.”

However, the White House declined to join in, claiming Israel exercised “restraint” and pinning the blame squarely on Hamas

