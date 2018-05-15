Anne Frank Wrote About Sex And Prostitution In Newly Revealed Pages

“I sometimes imagine that someone might come to me and ask me to inform him about sexual matters,” Frank wrote in Dutch. “How would I go about it?”

Researchers have found two hidden pages in Anne Frank’s diary that contained dirty jokes and “sexual matters.”

The pages were covered by plastering brown paper over the text in the infamous red and white notebook.

The Anne Frank House and two other Dutch cultural institutions announced the text was discovered using new digital technologies.

Frank, a 13-year-old who wrote the infamous diary in a secret annex while she was hiding from the Nazis during World War II, may have covered up the pages because she was hiding of from the sights of her family members.

“I sometimes imagine that someone might come to me and ask me to inform him about sexual matters,” Frank wrote in Dutch. “How would I go about it?”

She answers her own questions to an imaginary listener she created in the pages of her diary, using phrases such as “rhythmical movements” to describe sex, and “internal medicament,” to mention contraception.

She also touched the topics of menstruation and prostitution.

Although, bold for Frank’s age, the sexual nature of the writing is not what has gripped the researchers.

Peter de Bruijn, a senior researcher at the Huygens Institute for the History of the Netherlands, one of the partners in the research, said the pages hold significance because it is the first time Frank has tried to write in a more “literary tone.”

“She starts with an imaginary person whom she is telling about sex, so she creates a kind of literary environment to write about a subject she’s maybe not comfortable with,” he said.

Frank wrote two versions of her diaries from her 13th birthday on June 12, 1942, until Aug. 1, 1944. She discovered through a radio show that the Dutch government was going to publish eyewitness accounts of the atrocities suffered by people under German possession and that is what piqued her interest towards literary writing, she even resolved to write a new book called “The Secret Annex,” but died in a concentration camp after only completing 215 loose pages.

De Bruijn thinks the covering of the pages could also be a form of self-editing for her book.

The books’ pages are flimsy and could be destroyed when touched; therefore, the pages were reviewed using photo-imaging software.

A spokeswoman from the Anne Frank House said the newly discovered text would be available only in Dutch. For now, the English version of text would not be presented.

