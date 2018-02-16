Anonymous Donor To Help Planned Parenthood Build Two Texas Facilities

The generous donation will help raise two new clinics in an area that had been stripped of Planned Parenthood medical centers due to strict abortion laws.

West Texan women just got a huge present from an anonymous donor: a pledge to build two new Planned Parenthood facilities.

The $9 million gift will go toward building two new Planned Parenthood facilities to replace the two other health centers that were closed in 2013. At the time, the state legislature passed a law that severely restricted organizations offering abortions, leading to the facilities’ closure. But in 2016, the law was struck down by the Supreme Court.

While the new centers are meant as replacements to the units that once performed abortions, Planned Parenthood has yet to announce whether the clinics will be doing the same.

The donation pledge was announced by Ken Lambrecht, the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas. He spoke during a Dallas fundraiser that raised the organization another $1.5 million.

On top of the $9 million pledge, another anonymous donor pledged $800,000.

Cynthia Nixon, the former actress and current candidate for New York governor was the keynote speaker of the event.

Currently, there are only 35 Planned Parenthood centers in Texas and only six offer abortion services.

The two West Texas locations that were forced to close were located in San Angelo and in Midland. But details regarding the locations of the soon-to-be built clinics have yet to be announced.

It’s great to see that the organization is able to rely on money provided by generous private parties, who might understand that without them in the era of President Donald Trump, the organization may not be able to reach as many women as possible.

Hopefully, others will continue stepping up, showing the current administration that Planned Parenthood can thrive despite the government's current lack of support.