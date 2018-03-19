Austin On Edge As Another Package Explosion Injures Two More People

“Stay inside your home until we have had a chance to deem this neighborhood safe,” warned the police chief following another explosion in Austin, Texas.

Another package explosion hit the capital of Texas on Sunday night, making the emergency crews dash to the sight of the bombing.

The incident took place shortly after the cops issued an urgent public plea asking the “person or persons” behind the city’s deadly string of bombings to stop.

“We hope this person, or persons, is watching,” Police Chief Brian Manley said. “We hope you will reach out to us before anyone else is injured or anyone else is killed out of this event.”

According to the Austin police, this particular explosion injured two men, both in their 20s, who were rushed to the hospital. The injuries were severe, but fortunately not life-threatening, according to local news outlets.

Since the beginning of March, the residents of Austin have been living in fear due to the series of explosions that have left the authorities perplexed.

The Austin investigators are currently working with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to find a link between the explosions that took place earlier.

The first one on March 2 killed a 39-year-old African-American man, followed by two other explosions that took place less than a week ago, claiming the life of a 17-year-old African-American man and injuring two women – including an elderly Hispanic woman. The recent incident of similar nature took place in southwest part of the city, increasing the tension.

However, Manley is tight-lipped about the cause behind the recent explosion and has not confirmed whether the incident is related to the previous ones.

But he has spread a word of caution for the residents to not handle any unexpected packages and also particularly urged the residents of the southwest Austin neighborhood, where the latest explosion occurred, to stay in their homes.

Investigators, on the other hand, are strongly suspecting the link between the attacks based on the facts: materials used in the packages and the similarities in the way they were left anonymously outside the victims’ houses.

The motive behind the attacks have although not been confirmed, one doesn’t have to be a detective to figure out that minorities are being targeted, since the victims of the earlier incidents were either black or Hispanic.

“[We’re] not ruling hate out at this time,” Manley said.

There were also reports of a suspicious backpack in the vicinity, which alarmed the police and they were working to “clear” that.

The Austin-Travis County EMS service tweeted the location of the recent explosion was in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive.

Initial Statement from Chief Manley regarding explosion https://t.co/CCydXhmQ8e — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018

In order to get new lead, law enforcement officials have increased the reward up to $100,000 for anyone who comes forward with any sort of information that can help in arresting the culprit behind these package bombs.

The Live Musical Capital of the world has definitely been staggered by these deadly packages. Amid threats of bombs and explosions, a Saturday hip-hop concert at the South by Southwest festival was canceled.

Due to a security concern we have made the hard decision to cancel tonight's event. Your safety and the safety of all fans at SXSW is our most important priority. — Bud Light (@budlight) March 18, 2018

