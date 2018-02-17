Brave Immigrant Teen Was Shot 5 Times While Shielding His Classmates

"None of us knew what to do. So, he took the initiative to just save his other classmates,” said Carlos Rodriguez, a classmate.

UPDATE: As it turns out, 15-year-old Parkland, Florida, hero Anthony Borges is an immigrant.

The Borges family is originally from Venezuela, The Associated Press reports. However, it is unclear when they came to America and if they have obtained citizenship.

Regardless, Borges serves as proof that President Donald Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric, which deems that Latino immigrants, in particular, are rapists and criminals, is false.

As the government tries everything in its power to get rid of immigrants, people like Borges are displaying the best of humanity.

Borges may not be a native of this country, but his actions during last week's shooting in Florida certainly qualify him as a hero to go down in American history.

Anthony Borges was in his class when suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. This is when the 15-year-old used his body as a human shield to protect 20 of his classmates.

Borges put his life at risk to protect his peers after he attempted to close and lock the classroom door by barricading the door with his body weight.

He was shot five times after putting his body between his classmates and the bullets. A bullet went through his back and multiple shots hit both his legs, but the courageous teenager held his ground, keeping the door shut.

All the other students in the class remained uninjured.

"None of us knew what to do. So, he took the initiative to just save his other classmates," Borges' best friend, Carlos Rodriguez, told ABC's "Good Morning America."

Borges underwent hours of surgery and is, thankfully, in stable condition now.

"He just called me and says, 'Dad, somebody shot me in the back and my leg, too,'" Anthony's father, Royer Borges, said, breaking into tears. "He's my hero."

"I only ask that people pray for him," he said.

A GoFundMe campaign set up with an initial goal of $5,000 already raised more than $100,000 for Borges and his family.

The sheriff of Broward County, Florida, visited the young hero.

“Fortunately, he is recovering, but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed,” the sheriff’s office tweeted, referring to Borges, a soccer player at Stoneman Douglas.

“Please join us in praying for the swift recovery of Anthony and all others from #StonemanDouglas,” they added.

People on social media applauded Borges for risking his life to save other classmates and prayed for his quick recovery.

