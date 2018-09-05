Woman Convicted Of Abortion Clinic Bomb Plot Endorses Brett Kavanaugh

Cheryl Sullenger, a woman who was convicted of plotting to bomb an abortion clinic, supports Donald Trump's SCOTUS nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Don't get me wrong. I've done my share of protesting as a pro-life activist. Been arrested protesting/praying more than a few times to save babies. But the Kavanaugh hearing is different. These people are tantrum-tossing to keep killing babies/women. Shameful. — Cheryl Sullenger ???? (@SullengerCheryl) September 5, 2018

Cheryl Sullenger, senior vice president for "Operation Rescue," an anti-abortion group, has endorsed Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court.

Why does this matter?

Remember when the Ku Klux Klan officially endorsed Donald Trump for president?

This is something quite similar to it.

While Sullenger identifies herself as a pro-life activist, she is a woman who was convicted of plotting to bomb an abortion clinic in San Diego in 1988 and was imprisoned for two years. However, after getting out of jail her organization has continued her mission of harassing abortion providers and clinic employees.

In light of Kavanaugh's -- rather controversial -- Senate hearings, Sullenger voiced support for the nominee.

One of the main issues concerning Kavanaugh's appointment is how he would deal with Roe v.Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that safeguards Americans' legal right to abortion.

While Kavanaugh has not explicitly opposed the ruling, his record on abortion rights is not very reassuring. Case in point: In 2013, he sided with a religious organization that had refused to provide medical insurance for contraception to its employees.

Just recently, on the third day of his Senate hearing, Kavanaugh referred to birth control as "abortion-inducing drugs," which is an anti-choice term used by anti-choice extremists.

And a potential Supreme Court justice -- with a life tenure -- possessing such radical anti-choice views is certainly not a good sign for pro-life advocates. Equally disturbing is the support this potential SCOTUS justice seems to be receiving from anti-choice convicts such as Sullenger who once tried to blow up a medical facility.

After four incredibly tense days of Kavanaugh mostly trying to deflect important questions from senators, the Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on his appointment by mid September. However, Democrats are expected to delay the vote until Sept. 20 or 27 since a lot of Kavanaugh's records are still missing.

