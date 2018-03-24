© Deanna Dent/Reuters

Disgraced Former FBI Agent Calls Bearded Airline Employee A 'Jihadi'

by
editors
Guandolo called the employee a “sharia adherent muslim (aka jihadi)” just because he had a beard and also tagged the president in his tweet.

 

John Guandolo, a former FBI agent, was involved in yet another deplorable Islamophobic act when he took to Twitter to call a Southwest Airlines employee a “sharia adherent muslim (aka jihadi)” -  just because he had a beard. Shockingly, he also tagged President Donald Trump, incoming National Security Adviser John Bolton and the Department of Homeland Security.

Twitter users were not happy, calling for a life-time flying ban for Guandolo.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Southwest Airlines were quick to condemn Guandolo’s comments after the tweet garnered severe backlash. The airlines, in an official statement, wrote “they stand strong” with the employee who was the target of the “cruel and inappropriate post.”

 

 

 

The Southern Poverty Law Center termed Guandolo as an “anti-Muslim extremist” and a “disreputable character” after his hateful tweet.

Guandolo is notorious for his anti-Muslim stance and no stranger to controversy; in fact he was headed for a conservative conference in Phoenix when he posted the tweet.

The former FBI agent had to resign from the agency amid a scandalous affair with a confidential source in a political-corruption case in 2009.

In 2014, Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery hired him as a speaker for a seminar; a move that was heavily criticized by ACLU of Arizona due to Guandolo’s reputation and the message of the seminar. The seminar was titled, “Understanding the Threat” and referred to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas’ infiltration in the United States.

"He's got a hateful message," said Dan Pochoda, legal director of the ACLU of Arizona, at the time. "It's so symbolically wrong because it's a message of hate and racism."

In 2017, Arizona Police Association used a grant from the Maricopa County Office to pay for a similar Guandolo led “Muslim threat” seminar which again received heavy backlash with The Council on American-Islamic Relations requesting its cancellation claiming Guandolo put Muslims at risk by making regular false statements.

According to his Twitter, he also alleged the Las Vegas shooter, who killed at least 59 people in October, is an ISIS member and that any Muslim claiming to be “moderate” is either “lying or ignorant.”

The original tweet by Guandolo has been removed by Twitter after several reports.

 

Read More
Anti-Muslim Conspiracy Speaker To 'Train' Georgia Police Officers

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Deanna Dent/Reuters

Tags:
airline anti-muslim anti-muslim extremist donald trump donald trump texas fbi islamophobe islamophobia john guandolo muslim brotherhood racism southwest airlines texas twitter
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.