Disgraced Former FBI Agent Calls Bearded Airline Employee A 'Jihadi'

Guandolo called the employee a “sharia adherent muslim (aka jihadi)” just because he had a beard and also tagged the president in his tweet.

@SouthwestAir, as a 10 + year A-List flyer, I implore you to take action against @JohnGuandolo and his inappropriate characterization of your employee, based on his appearance or beliefs. There is no excuse for this type of blantant racism from John, or his ilk. #FightRacism pic.twitter.com/OgFvm7is9O — shaunnfullmer (@shaunnfullmer) March 24, 2018

John Guandolo, a former FBI agent, was involved in yet another deplorable Islamophobic act when he took to Twitter to call a Southwest Airlines employee a “sharia adherent muslim (aka jihadi)” - just because he had a beard. Shockingly, he also tagged President Donald Trump, incoming National Security Adviser John Bolton and the Department of Homeland Security.

Twitter users were not happy, calling for a life-time flying ban for Guandolo.

Thank you for showing what good corporate culture can and should be. Now @JohnGuandolo needs to be put on your no fly list so that neither your employees, or your customers are subjected to his blatant racism. — (((513eats))) (@513eats) March 25, 2018

Please have the corporate courage to stand up to this guy. Ban him from your airlines. — klzdad (@klzdad3) March 25, 2018

Please ban the Customer from flying your airline ever again — Heather Abbott (@HAbbott4) March 25, 2018

First that racist passenger harasses an employee, next he will target another passenger. He should not be allowed on your airline, or any other for that matter. — Robin D. (@RobinD444) March 25, 2018

I have close to 1,000,000 miles with you over the last decade. I don’t want to see this racist on any of my future flights. — Greg Maron (@marongreg) March 25, 2018

Thank you! I will continue to choose your airline first! Now ban that racist, he poses a danger to your passengers. His racism can not be tolerated. — Katie Goliday (@KatieGoliday) March 25, 2018

Southwest Airlines were quick to condemn Guandolo’s comments after the tweet garnered severe backlash. The airlines, in an official statement, wrote “they stand strong” with the employee who was the target of the “cruel and inappropriate post.”

Thank you to those who have shared their concerns regarding a recent inappropriate post by a Customer showing one of our Employees. Earlier today, we reported the tweet to Twitter and are hopeful that it will be removed. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 25, 2018

We pride ourselves on our People-focused Culture fostered by the most caring and loving Employees in the world, and the Southwest Family stands strong with our Employee who was the target of this cruel and inappropriate post. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 25, 2018

At Southwest, we stand for embracing civility and living by the Golden Rule, and we ask our Customers to do the same. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 25, 2018

The Southern Poverty Law Center termed Guandolo as an “anti-Muslim extremist” and a “disreputable character” after his hateful tweet.

Guandolo is notorious for his anti-Muslim stance and no stranger to controversy; in fact he was headed for a conservative conference in Phoenix when he posted the tweet.

The former FBI agent had to resign from the agency amid a scandalous affair with a confidential source in a political-corruption case in 2009.

In 2014, Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery hired him as a speaker for a seminar; a move that was heavily criticized by ACLU of Arizona due to Guandolo’s reputation and the message of the seminar. The seminar was titled, “Understanding the Threat” and referred to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas’ infiltration in the United States.

"He's got a hateful message," said Dan Pochoda, legal director of the ACLU of Arizona, at the time. "It's so symbolically wrong because it's a message of hate and racism."

In 2017, Arizona Police Association used a grant from the Maricopa County Office to pay for a similar Guandolo led “Muslim threat” seminar which again received heavy backlash with The Council on American-Islamic Relations requesting its cancellation claiming Guandolo put Muslims at risk by making regular false statements.

According to his Twitter, he also alleged the Las Vegas shooter, who killed at least 59 people in October, is an ISIS member and that any Muslim claiming to be “moderate” is either “lying or ignorant.”

The original tweet by Guandolo has been removed by Twitter after several reports.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Deanna Dent/Reuters