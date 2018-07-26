Rise in Anti-Semitism Is Forcing British Jews to Leave the Country

Jewish people who were born and raised in the United Kingdom are now forced to find a new home as the incidents of anti-Semitism continue to get worse.

The United Kingdom has seen an alarming rise in anti-Semitic incidents after Jeremy Corbyn became leader of the country’s main opposition Labour Party.

British citizen Mark Lewis, who is also a well known Jewish lawyer, is reportedly planning to move to Israel along with his partner Mandy Blumenthal because the blatant anti-Semitism is becoming unbearable.

Lewis thinks Corbyn is to blame for such discrimination and hate, saying the party leader has "moved the rock and it's the people who are crawling out from underneath it who are the problem.”

“People might dislike me in Israel because of my political views, might think I'm too right-wing or left-wing or whatever, but they are not going to dislike me for being Jewish,” the lawyer told CNN.

The U.K.’s Jewish community, which consists of roughly 300,000 people, is troubled and scared due to the sharp uptick in discriminatory attacks.

Looking back in history, it is important to note the U.K took in around 900,000 Jews during the World War II, which up until now, it was considered one of the safest countries for Jews to live in.

However, things are changing rather quickly, according to the Community Security Trust, a charity which tracks anti-Semitic incidents in the country. The organization’s online record claims a whopping 727 anti-Semitic incidents took place in the first six months of 2018 alone.

The Jewish Agency for Israel told CNN that between January and June of this year, there had been a 9 percent rise in Jews moving from the U.K. to Israel compared to the same period last year, which makes the number around 213.

Another organization, Coalition against Anti-Semitism, said even their volunteers have become so alarmed they’re planning to leave the country.

"We are seeing British Jews increasingly talking about leaving and also seeing signs of people actually leaving, not just to Israel, but also to the United States and Canada – and Australia is a destination as well,” said Chairman Gideon Falter.

Adam Langleben, a Jewish Labour Party member, supported Corbyn by declining that he is anti-Semitic.

“I don’t think for a moment he wakes up in the morning and hates Jews,” he said, adding the inner party members were “blind to when extreme reactions to what’s happening in the Middle East crosses over into anti-Semitism. They don’t really see it.”

However, other Jews label Langleben as a “traitor,” with some going as far as calling him “kopa” — a Holocaust-era term used for inmates who helped their Nazi oppressors in the concentration camps.

David Rich, author of “The Left’s Jewish Problem” and a member of the Community Security Trust, said that Jewish people don’t feel like they belong anywhere in the far-left community.

“People are struggling. I speak at a lot of community meetings, and everywhere I go, people put their hands up and say: ‘I have no political home,’” he said.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Vickie Flores/In Pictures via Getty Images