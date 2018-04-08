Anti-Immigrant Viktor Orban's Win Sparks Worldwide Concern

With the win of the right-wing, nationalist party in Hungary, many believe that this could mean that the anti-immigration sentiment is rising across Europe.

The small Central European country of Hungary has sent shockwaves across the globe after Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing party won Sunday’s election.

As CNN reports, while the victory had been expected, the fact that Orban and his nationalist party won in a landslide proves that Hungarians reject the European Union’s push for more open immigration policies across the board.

Other like-minded politicians and leaders from European countries such as France’s failed right-wing presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and Germany's nationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD) all congratulated the country on what they believed was the right choice.

In America, conservative personalities such as Fox News host Laura Ingraham also congratulated Hungarians for “saving” the country.

HUNGARY DECIDES TO SAVE ITSELF: Viktor Orban victory in Hungary: German minister warns EU https://t.co/wXnJOgnWP4 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 9, 2018

But while it’s understandable that in America pro-President Donald Trump personalities would congratulate Hungary on choosing to keep Orban as its prime minister, it's clear that it is more out of desperation as Trump's popularity plummets.

In Germany, the Christian Social Union (CSU), which is the governing coalition sister party of current Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats has already welcomed Hungary’s reelection of Orban. To them, following into the strongman’s harsh anti-immigration stance is the right path for Europe.

But they aren’t the only ones celebrating. As CNN reports, Austria’s Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz, a Christian Democrat and a conservative, is also lauding Orban’s policies.

On Twitter, users from all across the globe showed concerns over this win.

Rising Nationalism: Another anti-migrant leader wins election in Europe, this time it’s in Hungary https://t.co/A7uqhSG09V pic.twitter.com/PHnQECriZX — Olodo Nation (@ArabMoneySays) April 9, 2018

Dangerous idea that could turn Hungary from an illiberal to a totalitarian state: @CasMudde calls to save democracy by supporting Jobbik—third strongest party in Hungary professing an ideology combining militant ethno-nationalism with anti-Semitism & anti-Roma racism. https://t.co/fELn8atRQq — Camila Vergara (@Camila_Vergara) March 28, 2018

Many American politicians and other personalities from both the U.S. and Europe called this the beginning of the end for Europe.

Orban's win in Hungary is a huge threat to the existence of the EU. They can not ignore a fascist with a popular mandate. The EU will have to act or die. Poland will be next if they fail. — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) April 9, 2018

Hungary deals another blow to liberalism, with Fidesz and Jobbik winning 70% of vote. Long past time that leaders who still care about liberalism (Merkel, Macron, Tusk) let their voices be heard, take action and impose real costs — Ivo Daalder (@IvoHDaalder) April 8, 2018

The Swedish minister for education, Gustav Fridolin has commented on Viktor Orban's victory in the Hungary election.



His victory "is very worrying. They are trying to dismantle liberal democracy"



Apparently the elites don't like democracy when the results isn't what they want. — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) April 9, 2018

This is bad. Same hate-filled anti Immigrant rhetoric dominates the Hungary's vote as it did Brexit, Trump, Geert Wilders, Le Pen campaigns . Far-right figures Marine Le Pen & Steve Bannon call Orbán a “hero” He is a Neo-Fascist dictator... https://t.co/HADc31osSM — nadinevanderVelde (@nadinevdVelde) April 8, 2018

Even hawkish and conservative hardliner Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Orban on his win.

I spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, congratulated him on his election victory, and invited him to visit Israel. Thank you, Prime Minister Orban, for Hungary's support for Israel in international forums! pic.twitter.com/UoXbBLyyOv — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) April 9, 2018

As CNN explains, Orban represents the defiance of the European Union’s most characteristic policies, such as multiculturalism and the open arms approach to Middle Eastern refugees. To him, Hungary belongs to white Christians.

In a continent increasingly dominated by the nationalist mentality, it’s clear that this type of win represents a victory also for those who want to shun minorities from their nations. Much like in Hungary, as CNN has pointed out, where the Roma and Jews are treated as “second-class citizens,” other countries might see this as as a goal and as a sentiment worth fighting over.

And as such, the millions of Syrian and other refugees fleeing war and misery in the Middle East will continue to be slaughtered back in their home countries or be forced to find another way to survive.

