Anti-Immigration Campaign Ads Run On Public Transit

The signs, posted in the San Francisco Bay Area's public transit system, tell "U.S. tech workers" that tech companies think they are "expensive, undeserving and expendable."

Awful, anti-immigrant ads in the BART station today. Where can I donate to support the exact opposite of this? ?? pic.twitter.com/24x23OmV8S — Don McCurdy (@donrmccurdy) March 16, 2018

A Washington D.C.-based group called Progressives for Immigration Reform rolled out a campaign this week, plastering San Francisco's Bay Area Rapid Transit system with signs seemingly expressing anti-immigrant sentiments.

In large black and red letters, the signs read, "U.S tech workers! Your companies think you are expensive, undeserving and expendable. Congress, fix H-1B law so companies must Seek & Hire U.S. Workers!"

According to Buzzfeed News, the campaign is part of a larger U.S. Tech Workers campaign by the group.

The group website reads, “Americans now fill only 29% of the tech jobs in San Jose, the cradle of Silicon Valley. Despite the demand for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) workers, wages have been flat for years. We believe for this generation entering the workforce, and for future generations to prosper, U.S. tech companies must seek and hire U.S. tech workers first."

BART riders who disagree will have to live with the signs. BART said the signs are within the organization's policies and protected by the First Amendment.

"It is important for our riders to know the ads contradict our values,” a transit spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. “As a transit system we can’t deny the ads. They comply with guidelines allowing advertisers to express a point of view without regard to the viewpoint expressed, consistent with First Amendment freedom of speech court rulings.”

The core of the ad campaign's argument seems to be the classic conservative fear about immigration: that foreign workers will take American jobs.

Silicon Valley clearly doesn't share this fear, as most tech companies seem eager to hire employees from a global marketplace of talented people — and will likely continue to do so, despite a few signs hung up by a fringe political group that has no real weight in the Bay Area.

If the D.C.-based Progressives for Immigration Reform wants to gain momentum for its conservative cause, it might want to look somewhere outside the very liberal Bay Area.

Read More Trump Immigration Proposal Could Deport Up To 750,000 Indian Workers

Banner image credit: Pixabay, stanvpeterson