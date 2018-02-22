Hate Messages Sent To Canadian Jewish Center Demand Jews Be Expelled

A Jewish community center in Canada received hate mail featuring anti-Semitic images and messages. Last year, Canadian synagogues experienced the same.

Months after anti-Semitic messages were sent to Canadian synagogues, a Jewish community center got the same type of fliers in the mail.

According to the Times of Israel, the flier sent to the community center showed a cartoon of children throwing stones at racist depictions of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man and equated Judaism with “hate speech.”

The flier, which said that “Jews [must be expelled] to the lake of fire,” also justified persecution.

“How many times have you been expelled,” the flier asked. “When it gets to dozens there have to be reasons, good reasons.”

The horrific piece of propaganda also called Jews the “Synagogue of Satan.”

The same type of racist mail was sent to several synagogues in Toronto, Montreal, Hamilton, and Edmonton in December 2017.

Then, fliers read “Jewry must perish.” They also featured the image of a swastika inside of a bleeding Star of David.

“Sadly, we’ve seen the swastika make something of a comeback this year, defacing the walls of high schools, university campuses, and public property,” Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada Michael Mostyn said at the time. “Today, it is more imperative than ever that we condemn this symbol of racism and hatred.”

To Avi Benlolo, president of the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies, this “hate mail is clearly intended to spark fear in the Jewish community by promoting hate and violence.”

B’nai Brith, the oldest Jewish service organization in the world, said that 1,728 anti-Semitic incidents took place in Canada in 2016. A considerable increase when compared to the 1,277 incidents reported in 2015. Before that, the record belonged to 2014, which was when 1,627 incidents had been registered.

To the organization, the increase in racist incidents targeting Jewish people, synagogues, and community centers is tied to an anti-Israel sentiment as well as anti-Zionist activities.

It’s important to fight anti-Semitic sentiment without letting go of the freedom to criticize government and government officials, even those within the Israeli government, who commit illegal and immoral acts against Palestinians. We should never mistake standing up for Palestinians’ lives and property rights for showing anti-Semitic sentiment.

But in this case in Canada, these fliers are obviously racist. They also call for mutiny and collective punishment against Jewish individuals just because of their religion. This hatred could be brought on by the bigoted and racist rhetoric spewed by President Donald Trump. This type of hateful sentiment and propaganda is unacceptable.