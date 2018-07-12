Anti-Trump Journalist To Piers Morgan: ‘I’m A Communist, You Idiot’

A self-professed communist journalist confronted Piers Morgan, taking him to task for not even letting her answer his questions while branding her a hypocrite.

In an extremely fiery debate, we discuss the thousands of people who are expected to protest against President Trump... @piersmorgan @susannareid100 pic.twitter.com/KXS1UiW9fg — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 12, 2018

British television personality Piers Morgan has had his share of controversy over the years, mostly thanks to his confrontational approach. Once again, his signature style did not do him any favors. And his guest, Stop Trump Coalition campaigner Ash Sarkar, took him to task for his lack of tact.

Read More Piers Morgan Can’t Understand How A Pretty Girl Could Kill Someone

In what is now a viral video, the left-leaning journalist Sarkar is accused of not worrying about the high number of deportations that took place under former President Barack Obama. Although Sarkar conceded that she was not exactly aware of how many immigrants were deported during the last administration, she also admitted to Morgan that she wasn’t a fan of Obama either.

Yeah, I couldn’t remember the figure for how many were deported under Obama. But that’s still not half as embarrassing as @piersmorgan forgetting that he’s actually meant to be a journalist. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) July 12, 2018

But the host was focused on making Sarkar seem as a hypocrite until the end, arguing that she was only against the horrific immigration policies in the United States now because President Donald Trump is in power.

But Sarkar remained polite and to the point, telling Morgan he “put words into my mouth and deflected from the actual argument at hand.”

Despite her collected demeanor, nothing made Morgan stop interrupting her, often cutting her off while she was trying to make a point.

And even as she was trying to explain Morgan that his accusations were baseless, saying that he should check out her other work, he wouldn’t let her finish.

Explaining she had been “intensely critical” of others in the past, he didn’t even let her name the politician or world leader she had criticized. That’s when he went on to accuse her of not knowing “basic facts” about her “hero,” Obama, to what she promptly and strongly responded:

“He’s not my hero!” Sarkar hit back. “I’m a Communist, you idiot.”

As people laughed, she then asked:

“Jesus… have you ever considered [not] straw-manning your guests to make up for your incompetence as a journalist?”

The video has now gone viral online, and Sarkar’s message of standing up to Trump when he visits the United Kingdom has now spread far a wide, and all thanks to Morgan and his unwillingness to listen.

On Twitter, users dragged Morgan for his lack of professionalism, while congratulating Sarkar on her passion.

@piersmorgan The way you are interviewing Ash Sarkar is disgraceful. Shouting at her, and when she clearly said she didn't know the number, continuing to goad her in a horrid way. Absolutely pointless and wasted half of the allocated time. Shameful. — andy rosiak (@andyrosiak) July 12, 2018

LOL @AyoCaesar looking so bored with Piers Morgan repeatedly asking her about Obama when she’s on the show to speak about Trump. — Ava Vidal ???????? (@thetwerkinggirl) July 12, 2018

Ash Sarkar sticking it to piers Morgan and Susannah Reid backing her up is GLORIOUS https://t.co/2n2Rw5445O — Kendy Crush (@KennedyConnolly) July 12, 2018

He didn’t LET her answer, he just shouted over her. Did we watch the same thing?! — Hannah Mullarky (@Mullarkyyx) July 12, 2018

ash sarkar articulating herself well vs. jabbering gammon piers morgan asking questions and talking over his guests answers https://t.co/M2llNE8D1o — dylan ?? (@dylanwaddell) July 12, 2018

It might be hard for Morgan to understand, but not everyone is a hypocrite, and not everyone will take that kind of abuse without rising up. The veteran TV show host should know that his brutish style would eventually be challenged, and lucky for us, it was Sarkar who did it.