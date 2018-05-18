California Man Wins More Than $6 Million In 6 Months

Talk about long spell of good luck. A California man became a millionaire in matter of months. More importantly, he didn’t have to break a sweat for it.

It seems the stars were aligned for a man in California whose winning streak has made him $6million richer– just in six months.

Antulio Mazariegos of Southern California reportedly purchased four lottery tickets in the last few months and it turned out to be probably the best decision of his life.

His first big win came in November 2017 when he won a $1 million Scratchers ticket he bought from U.S.A. Donuts, located at 15321 Roscoe Boulevard in Panorama City.

Encouraged by the massive win, Mazariegos decided to try his hand again and bought the only three California Black Premium Scratchers, which were available at the Liquor Bank in Lake Balboa.

Little did the long-time lottery player knew, the tickets that costed him a meagre amount of $30 would make him hit the headlines.

According to the state’s lottery officials, Mazariegos won $5 million, $1,000 and $600 from the three tickets he bought from the bank.

The fortunate man, who has won four times in six months, himself couldn’t understand the recent favorable twist of fate at a game that he had been playing for years.

Predictably, the Latino man became the object of envy and fascination for people on social media.

The California State Lottery, also known as the California Lottery, was launched in November 1984 and was originally intended to provide more money to schools without imposing additional taxes.

Unclaimed prizes from the state’s lottery after a specified period goes to supporting California’s public schools.

In fact, the group stated, at the end of the 2012-13 fiscal year, more than $770 million in unclaimed prizes went to the education sector.

Banner Image Credits: Pixabay