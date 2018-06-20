© Reuters

Unarmed Black Teenager Fleeing The Police Shot In The Back Thrice

Shafaq Naveed
Seventeen-year-old Antwon Rose was running away from the police when he was shot in the back at least three times.

 

An unarmed black teenager was shot by the police in East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Antwon Rose, 17, tried to flee a traffic stop when police officers shot him in the back thrice. He couldn’t survive.

The teenager was sitting in the passenger seat of a car being driven by a 20-year-old man. The police officer pulled over the car at a traffic stop after it matched the description of a vehicle that fled an earlier shooting. While police detained the driver, Rose and another person who was with them in the car jumped out and started running.

That’s when the police officer brutally killed him – adding to the list of several police encounters that resulted in taking away lives of people of color.

A bystander who videotaped the violent encounter did not understand why the police had to shoot the black teenager. “Why are they shooting?” said the person who recorded the shooting. “All they did was run, and they’re shooting at them.”

In the footage, both the people who were running can be seen falling to the ground after being shot.

According to the Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough, Rose was unarmed but the officers found two guns in the car he fled from.

The police officer who opened fire at Rose was reportedly sworn in the police department just hours before the shooting incident. He has not been named and has been placed on leave.

It is pertinent to note that Rose was not armed and hence wasn’t posing any threat to the cops or anyone else around. He probably got scared of the cops.

The driver who was taken into custody was released after being questioned by the police. No charges were pressed against him. Several agencies are investigating as people call for a justification for the teenagers killing.

According to Gisele Barreto Fetterman, who is the wife of the mayor of Braddock, Pa., Rose volunteered at her organization. She recalled him as a polite individual who was always willing to help.

 

Rose was a student at Woodland Hills High School. People in his school were naturally outraged at his untimely death. “He was an excellent student,” said school superintendent Al Johnson. 

“Everybody loved him here. He was very mature,” said Kim Ransom, who employed Rose at the Pittsburgh Gymnastics Club.

People on social media were outraged at the police for killing Rose.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In 2017, police killed 1,129 people, of which 27 percent were African Americans, even though they make up just about 13 percent of the total U.S. population.

