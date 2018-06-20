Unarmed Black Teenager Fleeing The Police Shot In The Back Thrice

Seventeen-year-old Antwon Rose was running away from the police when he was shot in the back at least three times.

An unarmed black teenager was shot by the police in East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Antwon Rose, 17, tried to flee a traffic stop when police officers shot him in the back thrice. He couldn’t survive.

The teenager was sitting in the passenger seat of a car being driven by a 20-year-old man. The police officer pulled over the car at a traffic stop after it matched the description of a vehicle that fled an earlier shooting. While police detained the driver, Rose and another person who was with them in the car jumped out and started running.

That’s when the police officer brutally killed him – adding to the list of several police encounters that resulted in taking away lives of people of color.

A bystander who videotaped the violent encounter did not understand why the police had to shoot the black teenager. “Why are they shooting?” said the person who recorded the shooting. “All they did was run, and they’re shooting at them.”

In the footage, both the people who were running can be seen falling to the ground after being shot.

According to the Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough, Rose was unarmed but the officers found two guns in the car he fled from.

The police officer who opened fire at Rose was reportedly sworn in the police department just hours before the shooting incident. He has not been named and has been placed on leave.

It is pertinent to note that Rose was not armed and hence wasn’t posing any threat to the cops or anyone else around. He probably got scared of the cops.

The driver who was taken into custody was released after being questioned by the police. No charges were pressed against him. Several agencies are investigating as people call for a justification for the teenagers killing.

According to Gisele Barreto Fetterman, who is the wife of the mayor of Braddock, Pa., Rose volunteered at her organization. She recalled him as a polite individual who was always willing to help.

Rose was a student at Woodland Hills High School. People in his school were naturally outraged at his untimely death. “He was an excellent student,” said school superintendent Al Johnson.

“Everybody loved him here. He was very mature,” said Kim Ransom, who employed Rose at the Pittsburgh Gymnastics Club.

People on social media were outraged at the police for killing Rose.

This is #AntwonRose.



Shot in the back and killed yesterday by police in East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

They shot Antwon Rose in the back.

He was running away, and unarmed.

He was running away, and unarmed.

He was 17, and now he will be forever.

Say what you will, but shooting a CHILD from behind is fucking cowardly.



Say what you will, but shooting a CHILD from behind is fucking cowardly.

You can take down a white school shooter without injuries but not a fleeing black boy? Where's your training now?#AntwonRose matters.#BlackLivesMatter

I don’t know Antwon Rose but I know it should be illegal for a cop to gun down someone that is running away. We need physically able cops who don’t use their guns as excuses for being fat and lazy. ?? This is just sad. — Ian (@Iansterr) June 20, 2018

A rally shuts down Braddock Avenue a day after an East Hills Police Officer shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student during a traffic stop.

Uninformed people would ask "If he did nothing wrong, why was he running?"



To that I say, have you seen what Police Officers do to African Americans in the USA? It doesn't matter to them that you're a child or an adult or even innocent. All they see is Black.



RIP #AntwonRose — Jabari Walker (@oSOWiSEWALLABY) June 20, 2018

In 2017, police killed 1,129 people, of which 27 percent were African Americans, even though they make up just about 13 percent of the total U.S. population.

