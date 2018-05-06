More Than 30 Mishaps From Armed Adults At School Since 2014: Report

A recent report revealed how having more guns in the school premises have unintended consequences where gun safety lapses put students’ lives in danger.

In the wake of the Parkland school shooting, a contentious debate on gun control unfolded where President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association pushed for arming more school employees.

A recent analysis by the Associated Press sheds light on how having more guns in school premises have done more damage than good.

The news agency reviewed reports of the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive and revealed, there have been more than 30 publicly reported gun-related accidents involving adults at schools since 2014.

The report highlighted several incidents where either law enforcement officials or educators brought firearms to the school and left it unattended. The guns either went off by mistake or were fired by curious students who found it lying around.

One such incident was when a school police officer accidentally fired his gun in his Virginia office which put a bullet through a wall at George Washington Middle School. A second such incident took place in California where the teacher while demonstrating firearm safety mistakenly shot in the ceiling which resulted in three students getting injured. And then a sheriff left a loaded weapon in a locker room at a Michigan middle school which was later discovered by a sixth-grader.

In all of the above cases, the gun owners appear to be harmless who had no intention of rendering any sort of damage, nevertheless, their momentary lapse of attention prompted potentially fatal situations.

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland which claimed 17 lives and left several traumatized prompted students from all across the country to take to the streets and call for stringent gun control measures.

But the pro-gun lobby NRA, as well as President Trump, still don't think guns are a problem. Instead, they have diverted the debate towards mental health and school security.

“I recently signed legislation that includes more than $2 billion to improve school safety, including the funding for training and metal detectors and security and mental health,” said Trump during an address to the NRA last week.

“There is no sign more inviting to a mass killer than a sign that declares: ‘This school is a gun free zone,' ” he added. “If we're going to outlaw guns, like so many people want to do ... we are going to have to outlaw — immediately — all vans and all trucks, which are now the new form of death for the maniac terrorists.”

The AP review talks about the unintended consequences of having firearms in the school which most of the times are not even reported because of the orders given to the school.

